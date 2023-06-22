Manchester United could sign Mason Mount for 'around £65million' after Chelsea have lowered their demands for the Old Trafford target, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his squad ahead of competing in the Champions League and for further silverware next season.

Man United transfer news - Mason Mount

According to The Athletic, Manchester United suffered further frustrations in their pursuit of Mount when they saw a bid worth up to £50million turned down by Chelsea earlier this week.

The report suggests the creative midfielder's current employers countered with a request for an up-front fee of £60million, along with an additional £5million in add-ons, but an agreement is edging closer.

Manchester United returned to the negotiating table after they also saw a £40million proposal pushed back for Mount earlier this month.

Respected Italian journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils have been sending 'very clear messages' to the 24-year-old stating he is a priority target.

It is understood that Mount has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United after a £200,000-per-week contract has been put forward.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mount?

Romano has hinted that there could be a deal to be done as Manchester United double down on attempting to acquire Mount.

The transfer expert believes the Red Devils could reach an agreement with Chelsea by putting a £65million proposal on the table.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "The situation with Mason Mount is a second bid was submitted for £50million. It was £45million, plus £5million in add-ons.

"Chelsea immediately rejected that bid as they want more than £60million. They started at £70million for Mason Mount, but now, from what I understand, I think the deal could be done for around £60million to £65million."

Should Man United increase their bid to £65m?

It could make business sense for Manchester United to play the waiting game because, according to Spotrac, Mount is set to enter the final 12 months of his £80,000-per-week Chelsea contract in a matter of days.

The value of the Blues' academy graduate, who has made 195 appearances since breaking into the first-team, is continuously diminishing as he edges towards the expiry of his deal.

It has left Chelsea with a big decision to make as their demands resulted in Liverpool dropping out of the race for Mount's signature, making the chances of a bidding war ensuing remote.

The former Derby County loanee's head has also been turned by Manchester United, with him appreciating ten Hag's style of play and their continued interest.

As a result, Chelsea will find it difficult to convince Mount to pen a new contract, leaving them with little option but to accept a lucrative bid instead of potentially seeing him become a free agent next summer.