Manchester United have been heavily linked with attempting to lure Kylian Mbappe to Old Trafford, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT whether a move for the Paris Saint-Germain star is on the cards.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has set his sights on adding further fresh faces to his squad ahead of the Premier League campaign getting underway next month.

Man United transfer news - Kylian Mbappe

According to MailOnline, Manchester United are among a host of clubs to have expressed an interest since Mbappe was not included in the squad heading on PSG's pre-season tour last week.

The report suggests Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and Barcelona are also in the hunt for the attacker's signature, after he has already scored 239 goals during the early stages of his senior club career, while his current employers are expecting player-plus-cash offers to be made.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal attempted to steal a march on Mbappe's European suitors by submitting a world-record bid worth £259million earlier this week, while PSG are convinced he has already agreed terms to join Real Madrid as a free agent next summer.

Although the offer was accepted, the World Cup winner is not entertaining a move to the Middle East and is refusing to hold discussions with the Saudi Pro League big-spenders.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions are looking to sell Mbappe after he has entered the final 12 months of his contract and informed the hierarchy he will not be activating an option to extend his agreement by another year.

Respected journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the France international could become an option for Manchester United if Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani completes an Old Trafford takeover.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mbappe?

Romano is aware that Manchester United are regularly listed among Mbappe's suitors when there are question marks over where his long-term future lies.

But the Italian reporter understands the Red Devils are not in the running to secure the 24-year-old's signature despite PSG actively looking to sell him.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Manchester United are always among the rumours when it comes to the Mbappe situation.

"But, from what I'm told, Manchester United are not working on it as of now. The situation is very quiet there."

What's next for Man United?

Ten Hag is clearly focused on bringing in a new attacking option as, according to The Athletic, Manchester United have made a verbal offer worth up to £52million for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The report suggests the Denmark international, who found the back of the net 16 times last term, is the Red Devils' top target and discussions are ongoing after the Serie A side have slapped a £60million price tag on their prised asset.

It is understood that Manchester United have agreed preliminary personal terms with Hojlund, who has indicated to Atalanta that he wants to move onto pastures new.

The Red Devils have been boosted in their pursuit as, although PSG have offered the 20-year-old a higher salary after also taking an interest, his priority remains to seal a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United's latest attempt to reach an agreement with Atalanta comes after a part-exchange deal was turned down earlier this month.