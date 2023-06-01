Manchester United are in the hunt to sign Mason Mount, but the asking price set by Chelsea is proving to be a 'problem' as they look to lure him to Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

With a return to the Champions League to look forward to, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is eager to bolster his squad during the summer window.

Man United transfer news - Mason Mount

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are in pole position to complete the signing of Mount after successfully negotiating personal terms.

The report suggests the England international is set to head to Old Trafford, but a transfer fee still needs to be agreed with Chelsea.

It comes after CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mount is leaning towards joining Manchester United despite also gaining interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils are hoping to sign the creative midfielder for less than £60million, but it is understood that Chelsea have a considerably higher valuation for their academy graduate.

Mount is set to enter the final 12 months of his £80,000-per-week contract, and Manchester United are preparing to test his current employers' resolve with a £55million bid.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mount?

Romano understands that Manchester United are eager to reach an agreement with Chelsea, but they believe Mount's £69million price tag is extortionate.

The respected journalist is aware that Liverpool and Arsenal are also hesitant to meet the west Londoners' demands.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Manchester United will be there, but there is a problem and that is the price tag because Chelsea are asking for not less than €80million.

"All the clubs involved - Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal - are interested in Mount, but they feel that is way too much."

Is Mount worth £69million?

Mount struggled to reach his usual standards during the 2022/23 campaign as, according to Transfermarkt, he only found the back of the net three times and registered a further six assists in 35 appearances.

That is a considerable drop-off, considering he racked up 29 goal contributions the season before, but injuries played a part and should not be overlooked.

Mount still showed that he is capable of being useful at both ends of the pitch, with Sofascore data highlighting that he averaged 1.4 tackles per Premier League outing before the campaign reached its climax last weekend.

Manchester United are preparing to return to the Champions League - a competition the former Derby County loanee has won during his time at Stamford Bridge - and he could be an invaluable asset.

A big-money move for Mount, who has been described as a 'top professional' by former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter, should be explored.