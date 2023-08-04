Manchester United star Fred 'will leave' Old Trafford before the summer transfer window slams shut as there has been a major development, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils bolstered their midfield with the £55million acquisition of Mason Mount last month, but boss Erik ten Hag is still able to sanction further incomings and outgoings ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Man United transfer news - Fred

According to MailOnline, Galatasaray have been holding discussions with Manchester United after setting their sights on returning to the negotiating table with an improved offer for Fred.

The report suggests the Turkish giants' desire to recruit the Brazilian, who has made 213 appearances in a Red Devils shirt, is refusing to go away and a second proposal is in the offing.

It is understood that Manchester United turned down an opening bid from Galatasaray last month, with Fulham and Saudi Arabian big-spenders also circling for Fred.

Although the Red Devils initially slapped a £20million price tag on the defensive midfielder, they have reduced their demands to £15million as they seek a buyer.

Manchester United are eager to offload Fred as he has entered the final 12 months of his £120,000-per-week contract at Old Trafford, while cashing in would also allow ten Hag to bring in further reinforcements.

Alex Crook, the talkSPORT reporter, recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Shakhtar Donetsk man is more likely to leave Manchester United than Dean Henderson.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Fred?

Galetti is certain that Fred has already made his final competitive appearance for Manchester United as he is destined to walk away from Old Trafford.

The Italian journalist understands that Galatasaray are in pole position to recruit the 30-year-old, who has been on the Red Devils' books since sealing a £47million switch in 2018, after accelerating discussions.

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "Fred will leave Manchester United during the summer. It's a fact.

"Fulham started talks a few days ago for him, but Galatasaray were there first. The Turkish club speeded things up in the last days, and now we can consider Galatasaray as the frontrunner in the race.

"Fred seems more open to leaving the Premier League, even if the final decision has not been made yet. Let's see and wait for developments, which are expected in the coming days."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Man United?

Fred is not the only Manchester United midfielder who could be heading for the exit door as, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Donny van de Beek is being courted by Real Sociedad.

The respected journalist suggests the La Liga side have formally approached the Red Devils after holding discussions with the Dutchman, who was restricted to just 294 minutes of action last season.

Van de Beek has been deemed surplus to requirements by ten Hag and Manchester United are willing to sanction his exit for £25million as the fee would raise funds to buy Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Eredivisie giants Ajax have also been keen to seal the 26-year-old's return to the Johan Cruyff Arena after he has failed to nail down a regular starting spot at Old Trafford.

Van de Beek has only registered four goal contributions in 60 appearances since joining the Red Devils for up to £40million three years ago.