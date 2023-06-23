Manchester United will not sign Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe while the Glazers are still at Old Trafford as the American family are heading in a 'different direction', transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is looking to freshen up his squad after securing Champions League qualification and winning the Carabao Cup during his first season at the helm.

Man United transfer news - Kylian Mbappe

According to Spanish media outlet El Pais, PSG are prepared to sell Mbappe to Manchester United if Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani beats Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the race to complete a takeover.

The report suggests the Qataris would give the Red Devils the upper-hand in attempting to sign the France international, but there are other suitors.

It is understood that Real Madrid are preparing to bid £171million as they look to lure Mbappe to the Bernabeu ahead of next season.

But the 24-year-old has insisted that he will remain on PSG's books for another year before making a decision on his long-term future, having told his current employers he has no intention of activating the 12-month extension written into his contract.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim would be tempted to make a move for Mbappe if he gains control of Manchester United.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mbappe?

Romano understands there is no chance of Mbappe linking up with Manchester United while the Glazer family are still at the helm.

The respected journalist also believes a move for PSG winger Neymar is not on the cards as the Red Devils are currently going down an alternative route.

When asked about Manchester United's links to Mbappe, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "What we can say is that, with the Glazers, this is absolutely not a topic.

"For sure, they are not working on that or Neymar because we know the Glazers are going in a different direction."

Should Man United spend big on Mbappe this summer?

There is no doubt that Mbappe would make Manchester United a serious force in the final third of the pitch as, according to Transfermarkt, he has already scored 239 goals and provided a further 114 assists during the early stages of his club career.

But the attacker would be seeking a lucrative contract - his PSG deal sees him pocket close to £1.2million-per-week - and meeting his demands would result in the Red Devils being at risk of breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

Manchester United would also have to smash their transfer record, which stands at £89million after Paul Pogba's move from Juventus in 2016, and that would make little sense considering Mbappe is set to become a free agent next year.

However, ten Hag should not hesitate in making a move for the former Monaco man, who got his name on the scoresheet 41 times during the 2022/23 campaign, if he walks away from the Parc des Princes in 12 months' time.