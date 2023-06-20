Manchester United are aware they have a 'good chance of agreeing personal terms' with Axel Disasi as they look to lure the Monaco star to Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

After clinching silverware and a return to the Champions League during his first season at the helm, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is eager to bolster his squad.

Man United transfer news - Axel Disasi

According to respected journalist Romano, Disasi is a concrete target for Manchester United as they are set to miss out on signing Kim Min-jae.

The Italian reporter suggests the Napoli central defender is expected to join reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, forcing ten Hag to go to Plan B.

It is understood that Manchester United are willing to meet the £43million price tag slapped on Disasi by Monaco, while he has also decided he wants to head to Old Trafford.

That comes as a huge boost for the Red Devils as Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea have also registered an interest in recent months.

Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United have held discussions with Disasi's representatives, but they have not been in talks with Monaco at this stage.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Disasi?

Romano understands that Manchester United are confident of being able to agree personal terms with Disasi.

However, the transfer expert is aware the Red Devils still need to enter negotiations with Monaco ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "They know, in this case, there is a good chance of agreeing personal terms on the player side. But it's important to understand how much Monaco want for Axel Disasi."

Would Disasi be a good signing for Man United?

Although Disasi may be a back-up option to Kim, FBref data highlights that he may be a better signing as he averaged more blocks and interceptions per 90 minutes than the Napoli man last term.

The central defender has also proven that he is capable of causing problems for opponents in the final third of the pitch, having racked up 10 goal contributions over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

Having been on ten Hag's radar during the winter transfer window, it comes as little surprise that Disasi is being linked with Manchester United once again.

The 25-year-old could be a shrewd signing, particularly considering he would not seek a hefty wage after being on a contract worth £18,000-per-week at Monaco.

WhoScored handed Disasi an average match rating of 6.83 for his Ligue 1 performances last season, and Manchester United should pounce.