Manchester United star Harry Maguire is set to have further 'discussions' ahead of potentially leaving Old Trafford, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT how Erik ten Hag will attempt to replace the England international.

The Red Devils have not been afraid to splash the cash since the summer window opened for business - with Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and Mason Mount setting them back more than £165million - but there is still time for further incomings and outgoings ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Man United transfer news - Harry Maguire

According to The Sun, ten Hag has warned Maguire that he must embark on a fresh challenge if he is not interested in fighting for a way back into his Manchester United plans.

The report suggests the Dutchman has demanded for the 30-year-old, who was restricted to 759 minutes of Premier League action last season, to commit to the Red Devils or head through the exit door.

Although West Ham United are confident of wrapping up a deal for Maguire after a £30million bid was accepted by Manchester United last week, personal terms have not been agreed.

It is understood that the former Leicester City man's current employers would have to part-fund his salary if a move to the London Stadium is rubber-stamped.

West Ham have refused to give up in their pursuit of Maguire, who is on a contract worth £200,000-per-week at Manchester United, despite an opening £20million offer being turned down last month.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the east Londoners returned to the negotiating table after receiving encouragement that the central defender would be open to joining last term's Europa Conference League winners.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Maguire?

Jacobs is expecting Maguire to head through the Manchester United exit door before the window slams shut.

The respected journalist feels the ex-Sheffield United man needs regular game-time if he wants to nail down a place in England's Euro 2024 squad, while his departure would result in ten Hag dipping back into the transfer market.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Maguire leaving Manchester United is looking increasingly likely, but there's still some discussions to be had, particularly on the player side.

"I think that Maguire has to make a decision regardless of the personal terms, which are likely if not definite to be decreased from Manchester United.

"He has to think about game-time with a view to Euro 2024, especially when you consider that Levi Colwill could be challenging him for his spot. If Maguire is to stay at Manchester United and not play, it will damage his England chances.

"If the deal gets done, Manchester United will explore a centre-back option. The likelihood is that they will try and add some more depth.

"One of the reasons why Manchester United were not totally fixed on Maguire leaving unless the right offer came in and the player wanted that game-time was because they appreciate that they've got the right number of centre-backs in Erik ten Hag's mind."

What's next for Man United?

According to Sky Sports Germany, Manchester United have been frustrated in their early attempts to recruit Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

The report suggests the Red Devils' opening bid has been rejected by the reigning Bundesliga champions despite reaching a verbal agreement with the Frenchman, who started the Bavarians' Super Cup defeat to RB Leipzig on Saturday, over personal terms.

Pavard has emerged as ten Hag's priority target in the event of Maguire leaving, although Serie A giants Juventus are providing competition.

Arch-rivals Manchester City also set their sights on landing the 27-year-old earlier in the summer, but he has remained at the Allianz Arena for now.

Bayern are running out of time to cash in on Pavard as his contract, which allows him to pocket £116,000-per-week, is due to expire in less than 12 months.