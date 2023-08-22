Manchester United star Harry Maguire is 'silly to stay' at Old Trafford after a 'frustrating' development has emerged, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag still has time to freshen up his Red Devils squad ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on September 1.

Man United transfer news - Harry Maguire

Maguire has been left in limbo as, according to The Guardian, his move to West Ham United collapsed after the east Londoners grew tired of waiting to conclude the deal.

The report suggests the central defender, who was stripped of the Manchester United captaincy ahead of the new campaign, had agreed personal terms with the Hammers but wanted a £7million payoff from his current employers.

West Ham had been successful with a £30million bid earlier this month, having initially failed with a £20million proposal for Maguire.

But a move away from Old Trafford could still be on the cards for the 30-year-old as Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton have shown interest.

Aston Villa have also made enquiries over Maguire's availability after Tyrone Mings has been forced onto the sidelines with a long-term injury.

The England international has entered the final three years of his Manchester United contract, which is worth £200,000-per-week.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ryan Taylor said about Maguire?

Taylor believes Maguire will be making a mistake if he opts to remain at Manchester United beyond the closure of the transfer window despite not being in the forefront of ten Hag's plans.

The respected journalist is frustrated that the former Leicester City man's move to West Ham fell through after seeking a payoff.

When asked whether Maguire is set to remain at Old Trafford, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "It does look that way, although I would have to say I don't agree with that decision. I think he's silly to stay at United.

"I know there's obviously a big financial gap in the wages West Ham were offering and what he currently earns at United, but I think there's a time when you do have to put football first.

"I think it is somewhat frustrating to see that he's been holding out for the settlement with United, financially, and that's not been agreed. I think West Ham would be a great move for him."

What's next for Man United?

Maguire is not the only Manchester United man being linked with a move away as, according to MailOnline, the Red Devils are in discussions with Crystal Palace over a deal for Dean Henderson.

The report suggests the Eagles are in the market for a new goalkeeper and the one-cap England international, who has been restricted to just 29 appearances for the Red Devils, fits the bill.

Andre Onana's £47.2million arrival from Serie A giants Inter Milan means Henderson's game-time at Manchester United is likely to be limited.

But Palace are not Henderson's only admirers as he is also wanted by Nottingham Forest, where he spent last season on loan, ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on September 1.

The 26-year-old has entered the final two years of his £120,000-per-week contract, and Manchester United will be hopeful of a bidding war taking place.