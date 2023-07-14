Manchester United will have to fork out 'serious money' if they want to lure Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils got their summer business up-and-running with the £55million acquisition of Mason Mount last week, but boss Erik ten Hag is eyeing further reinforcements.

Man United transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund

According to FootballTransfers, Atalanta have slapped a £60million price tag on Hojlund as they would rather sanction his exit next year despite his desire to link-up with Manchester United.

The report suggests the Denmark international, who has worked his way onto ten Hag's radar after scoring 16 goals last season, is prepared to hand in a transfer request as he looks to push through a big-money switch to Old Trafford.

Although Manchester United are understood to be prepared to test Atalanta's resolve with a £50million bid, a delay in takeover proceedings could result in the proposal being put on hold.

But the Red Devils are seeking other ways to tempt the Serie A side into parting ways with the striker and are willing to send Mason Greenwood in the opposite direction on a temporary basis.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are determined to reach a compromise with Atalanta, while Hojlund is eager to sign for the Premier League giants.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Hojlund?

Jacobs understands that Atalanta will not entertain selling Hojlund for less than £50million, despite reports to the contrary.

The respected journalist is aware that Manchester United are hopeful of lowering the Italian side's demands for the 20-year-old sensation, while they have to determine whether he is good value for money.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "The price Atalanta are asking for is definitely higher than people have maybe presumed or has even been reported over the course of the last few weeks.

"Anybody telling you that Hojlund is available for €35million or €40million is being highly ambitious because Atalanta are holding out for something in the region of €65million. That's because they're well aware of the talent that they've got.

"First of all, it remains to be seen whether a compromise can be reached should Manchester United choose to move.

"Secondly, it will come down to value from Manchester United's perspective. I don't think that we're talking quite the same sort of fee as some of the other top strikers in the market that are pushing that €100million mark, but Atalanta want some serious money.

"They're looking for, at least, that £50million number. Manchester United have to find that money, but also think that it's value."

Who is set to be Man United's next signing?

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are edging closer to reaching an agreement for Andre Onana after holding further discussions with Inter Milan.

The report suggests the Red Devils have made inroads when it comes to attempting to lower the Nerazzurri's £51million demands for the goalkeeper, who made 41 appearances last season.

It is understood that Manchester United are entering the final stage of negotiations and Onana could sign on the dotted line by the end of the week.

A £43million bid for the 27-year-old was turned down earlier this month, while an initial proposal worth £38.5million was also snubbed by Inter.

But ten Hag, who handed Onana 145 outings during their time together at Ajax, has refused to give up in his pursuit.