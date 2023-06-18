Manchester United have had 'some contact' with Axel Disasi's representatives ahead of potentially luring the Monaco star to Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has set his sights on strengthening his options after qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Man United transfer news - Axel Disasi

According to French media outlet L'Equipe, Manchester United have been boosted in their pursuit of Disasi as he has decided he wants to complete a big-money switch to Old Trafford.

The report suggests the Red Devils are willing to meet Monaco's £43million asking price and, as a result, are edging towards sealing the 25-year-old's arrival.

While Manchester United appear to be in pole position to secure Disasi's signature, he has also seen Manchester City and Chelsea register an interest in recent months.

But the Red Devils have already done some groundwork and transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that positive discussions have been held over the central defender.

Disasi was on ten Hag's radar during the winter transfer window, but a mid-season move failed to come to fruition.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Disasi?

Romano understands that Manchester United have held talks with Disasi's representatives after he was added to ten Hag's shortlist of summer targets.

The respected Italian journalist is aware that the Red Devils have not formally approached Monaco at this stage, but they are looking to build a relationship with new director of football Thiago Scuro.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Disasi is on the list, for sure. He is one of the players they are following. They had some contact on the player's side, but not yet with Monaco.

"Monaco have a new director of football now in charge, Thiago Scuro, so they have to reveal this kind of relationship with Monaco."

How would Disasi improve Man United?

It appears that Manchester United are set to miss out on Kim Min-jae, with Romano revealing the Napoli man is close to agreeing personal terms with Bayern Munich, but Disasi would be an ideal alternative option.

FBref statistics show the France international averaged more blocks and interceptions than Kim last season, emphasising that he is a solid defender.

Disasi has also shown that he is capable of causing opponents problems from set pieces, having racked up 10 goal contributions over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

Considering Manchester United were the lowest scorers in the Premier League's top six last term, that is something that will have caught ten Hag's eye.

Disasi, who is on a contract worth £18,000-per-week, would be a shrewd addition to the Red Devils' squad.