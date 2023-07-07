Manchester United have a 'very real chance' of landing Andre Onana as the Inter Milan star is 'open' to sealing a switch to Old Trafford, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having completed the £55million signing of Mason Mount earlier this week, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is eager to welcome further fresh faces to the club ahead of the Premier League campaign getting underway next month.

Man United transfer news - Andre Onana

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United remain locked in talks with Inter after their second offer for Onana was snubbed earlier this week.

The Italian journalist suggests the Serie A giants turned down the Red Devils' latest proposal, which was worth up to £43million, but an increased bid of £47million could be enough to prise the goalkeeper away from the San Siro.

It comes after Manchester United also failed with a £39million offer, but ten Hag is pushing for a deal to be agreed after previously working with Onana at Ajax.

The Cameroon international has rejected a potential move to Saudi Arabia, which would have seen him pick up a lucrative contract, and respected reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is optimism he will become the latest arrival at Old Trafford.

Inter are in a strong negotiating position as Onana's deal, which is worth £67,000-per-week, still has four years to run at the San Siro.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Onana?

Jacobs understands that Onana is interested in swapping Inter for Manchester United, while a fresh offer is expected to be lodged in the coming days.

The journalist believes there is a serious possibility of the Red Devils being able to persuade the Nerazzurri to sanction the 27-year-old's exit for less than his £52million price tag.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "The player is open to the move. The first verbal offer was rejected by Inter, and they went back with a second offer, but the clubs are really not that far apart in terms of their valuation.

"It's highly likely that Manchester United are going to come back with an offer that stands a real chance of being accepted.

"Inter's original position was to try and hold out for €60million. Manchester United were hopeful of getting it done for a little bit less, and it looks like there's a very real chance of a compromise being reached there."

What's next for Man United?

David De Gea has made 545 appearances for Manchester United, according to Transfermarkt, and handing him a new contract could become a priority if they are unable to land Onana.

The Spain international officially became a free agent at the end of last month, when his £375,000-per-week deal expired.

While De Gea initially committed his future to Manchester United when he penned a contract extension, the Red Devils backed out of the agreement and a less lucrative proposal was put on the table instead.

But the 32-year-old has not signed on the dotted line and, rather than making a quickfire return to Old Trafford, he could seal a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo after being eyed by Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Nassr.

Onana may be a better option for Manchester United as FBref data highlights that he conceded fewer goals and boasted a high save percentage per 90 minutes than De Gea last season.