Manchester United could up the ante in their pursuit of Justin Bijlow in the coming days as fresh talks may be held over the Feyenoord star 'this week' at Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

There is uncertainty over who will be between the sticks when Erik ten Hag's Red Devils get their Premier League season underway against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14.

Man United transfer news - Justin Bijlow

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have made contact over a potential move for Bijlow after he has been identified as a potential replacement for David De Gea.

The report suggests the Red Devils have held discussions with Feyenoord over the goalkeeper's availability, but the Eredivisie side are reluctant to sanction his exit.

It is understood that Feyenoord are demanding £20million for Bijlow as they attempt to dissuade Manchester United from testing their resolve.

But ten Hag may have been handed a boost in his attempts to strike a deal as it has emerged that the Netherlands international is keen to head to Old Trafford, despite also being the subject of interest from Premier League rivals and La Liga clubs.

But Bijlow is not the only shot-stopper on Manchester United's radar ahead of the upcoming campaign as Inter Milan chief executive Beppe Marotta has confirmed the Red Devils are eager to sign Andre Onana.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Bijlow?

Romano understands that Manchester United are tracking Bijlow and already held discussions over a potential move two months ago.

The respected journalist believes the Red Devils could open fresh talks with Feyenoord and the 25-year-old's representatives in the coming days.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "We'll keep an eye on the goalkeeper at Feyenoord, Bijlow, because it's true that they are following him.

"They already had some contacts back in May, and they could also have new contacts this week.

"Onana, Bijlow and De Gea are multiple options, so let's see how Manchester United will decide to move."

Would Bijlow be a good signing for Man United?

FBref data highlights that Bijlow conceded fewer goals, on average, and boasted a higher save percentage per 90 minutes than De Gea last season.

The statistics also show that the Feyenoord man, who is on a contract worth less than £6,000-per-week, had a better pass completion ratio than the Spaniard.

With that being the case, Bijlow would be an upgrade on De Gea - who is technically no longer on Manchester United's books after his deal expired at the end of last month - and his addition would allow ten Hag's side to play out from the back more often.

According to Sofascore, the Dutchman only conceded 19 goals during the 2022/23 Eredivisie campaign, while he pulled off 60 saves along the way.

Bijlow is clearly a safe pair of hands as he has kept 45 clean sheets since progressing through Feyenoord's ranks and into the first-team.

The 6 ft 2 custodian, who has won five pieces of silverware with his current employers, would be a shrewd signing for Manchester United.