Manchester United have held 'positive talks' with Atalanta as they look to get a deal over the line for Rasmus Hojlund, but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT the Old Trafford giants are still facing a major stumbling block.

Although the Red Devils sealed the £47.2million acquisition of Andre Onana last week, boss Erik ten Hag is looking to splash the cash once again.

Man United transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United will test Atalanta's resolve by submitting an opening bid for Hojlund in the coming days.

The Italian journalist suggests the Red Devils have already agreed personal terms with the striker, who racked up 23 goal contributions last season, and they want to move quickly in order to avoid Paris Saint-Germain hijacking the deal.

Although Manchester United were originally looking to reach an agreement for in the region of £45million, Atalanta are holding out for £86million after Hojlund has become a primary target for ten Hag.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Dutchman would turn his attentions towards the 20-year-old after sealing Onana's arrival.

But PSG's interest may complicate matters as it is understood that they are willing to offer Hugo Ekitike in exchange for Hojlund.

Atalanta are in a strong negotiating position as the Denmark international's contract, which allows him to pocket just over £10,500-per-week, still has four years to run.

Hojlund has worked his way onto Manchester United's radar after scoring 27 goals during the early stages of his senior club career.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Hojlund?

Sheth understands that Manchester United have held positive discussions with Atalanta, although a gulf in valuation is still proving to be problematic when it comes to attempting to negotiate a fee for Hojlund.

The Sky Sports reporter is expecting the Red Devils to up the ante in their pursuit in the coming days as they want to give the frontman time to settle in before their Premier League campaign gets underway against Wolverhampton Wanderers next month.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "They're very interested in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. They see him as one for the future but probably for now as well, given Manchester United's budgetary constraints.

"There's still a big gap in valuation, although there have been positive talks with Atalanta. But there is no agreement on price and no formal bid as yet.

"We expect Manchester United to formalise that interest after those positive talks sooner rather than later, simply because we've only got about three weeks until the season starts.

"I think Manchester United want to get everything sorted before their opening game against Wolves."

What's next for Man United?

According to The Guardian, Manchester United could revive their interest in Harry Kane as Tottenham Hotspur's stance appears to have changed.

The report suggests Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been told by the club’s majority owner, Joe Lewis, the England captain cannot be allowed to run down his contract and leave as a free agent next year.

Kane has entered the final 12 months of his £200,000-per-week deal in north London, leading to uncertainty over where his long-term future lies.

Although Tottenham have put an extended contract on the table, their academy graduate has been in no rush to sign on the dotted line.

While Manchester United are mulling over whether to test Spurs' resolve, Bayern Munich are preparing a third offer as they look to lure Kane to the Bundesliga.