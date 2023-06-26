Manchester United star David De Gea has been left in a 'very strange situation' as he is just days away from his Old Trafford contract expiring, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Having joined in a deal worth close to £19million from Atletico Madrid 12 years ago, there are doubts over whether the goalkeeper will feature for Erik ten Hag's Red Devils again.

Man United transfer news - David De Gea

According to the Mirror, De Gea's hopes of securing a new Manchester United contract have been boosted thanks to ten Hag's resistance to spending big on a replacement.

The report suggests the goalkeeper's representatives feel the Red Devils chief's alternative priorities in the transfer market could result in fresh terms being agreed.

De Gea is at risk of becoming a free agent in a matter of days as his £375,000-per-week deal is due to expire at the end of the month.

Respected journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Spain international is still waiting to be given the green light to head to Manchester United's Carrington training complex to put pen-to-paper.

It is understood that De Gea is willing to take a pay cut in order to remain on the Red Devils' books, but an agreement has not been reached despite lengthy discussions.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about De Gea?

Romano understands that De Gea has been on the cusp of being handed a new contract by Manchester United for a number of months.

The Italian reporter is aware that the shot-stopper has not committed his future to the Red Devils because of delays by his current employers.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "It is a very strange situation because this has been almost agreed between De Gea and Manchester United since the end of March or beginning of April.

"It was about the final details of the contract, but the hold-up is more on the club side than the player's side."

Who could De Gea join if he leaves Man United?

According to CaughtOffside, De Gea is weighing up a potential move to Saudi Arabia after becoming another name to be linked with the big-spending division.

The report suggests the 32-year-old has not made a final decision over where his future lies, while ten Hag has earmarked a number of goalkeepers as potential replacements.

De Gea has been offered a lucrative contract to join former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Spaniard's head could be turned by the riches of the Middle East.

If De Gea does move onto pastures new, he will leave having kept 190 clean sheets in 545 Manchester United appearances.