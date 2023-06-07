Manchester United are 'in the race' to sign Kim Min-jae and the Napoli star could head to Old Trafford as soon as next month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Having missed out on FA Cup glory last weekend, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will be looking to bolster his squad during the summer window.

Man United transfer news - Kim Min-jae

According to Italian media outlet Il Mattino, Manchester United have made it clear to Napoli that they are intending to trigger the release clause written into Kim's contract.

The report suggests the Red Devils are in pole position to win the race for the signature of the "monster", while a long-term contract worth £150,000-per-week has already been agreed.

It is understood that Manchester United have already held two meetings with Kim, who has been described as the "best centre-back in the world", and his representatives ahead of being able to trigger the release clause between July 1 and 15.

Respected journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are aware of being ahead of other suitors in the race for the South Korea international's services.

Among the other clubs providing Manchester United with competition is Newcastle United, with head coach Eddie Howe adding Kim to his shortlist of targets.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kim?

Romano understands that Napoli are attempting to negotiate fresh terms with Kim as they aim to remove the release clause written into his current agreement.

But the transfer expert is aware of a lack of confidence within the newly-crowned Serie A champions' camp, so Manchester United are looking to pounce for less than £43million.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Napoli are trying to change the release clause, but the feeling at the club is that is going to be complicated, so the release clause will probably be that one at less than €50million.

"He is available at the beginning of July, with Manchester United in the race. Newcastle are interested but not attacking the situation yet."

Would Kim be a good signing for Man United?

Sofascore data highlights that Kim averaged 3.5 clearances, 1.6 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per outing as Napoli romped home to the Serie A title.

With figures like that, there is no doubt that the 26-year-old - who has made 221 appearances at club level - would make Manchester United more difficult to break down.

It could also be argued that Kim would make the Red Devils more comfortable in possession as FBref statistics show he boasted a better pass completion ratio than Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez during the 2022/23 campaign.

A further attraction is the fact the former Fenerbahce man is capable of being a threat from set pieces, having racked up four goal contributions en route to being crowned a Serie A champion.

Ten Hag needs new defensive options, particularly with Harry Maguire having a decision to make over his future, and Kim would be a shrewd signing.