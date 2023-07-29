Manchester United are 'increasingly optimistic' of luring Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford ahead of a 'big few days', journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have not been afraid to splash the cash as Mason Mount and Andre Onana have already been recruited in deals worth £55million and £47.2million respectively, but boss Erik ten Hag is seeking further additions.

Man United transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have scheduled a new round of talks with Atalanta as they look to get a deal for Hojlund over the line.

The Italian journalist suggests the Red Devils are still the frontrunners to land the striker, who scored 16 goals in 42 appearances last term, as Paris Saint-Germain's opening offer fell short of the Serie A side's expectations.

But Manchester United have also been struggling to reach a compromise with Atalanta and are in ongoing discussions as they attempt to lower their £60million asking price after submitting a verbal offer worth £52million earlier this week.

Hojlund's current employers have also turned down a proposal which would have seen Red Devils outcasts head to the Gewiss Stadium in a part-exchange deal.

But the Denmark international is keen to head to Old Trafford and Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that personal terms have already been agreed with Manchester United.

Hojlund has indicated to Atalanta that he wants to embark on a fresh challenge, while he is eager to link-up with ten Hag's charges instead of reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Hojlund?

Jacobs understands that Manchester United are growing in confidence that they will be able to tempt Atalanta into selling Hojlund before the Premier League campaign gets underway next month.

The respected journalist is aware that the coming days are likely to be pivotal in the Red Devils' race for the 20-year-old's signature, while there is belief that a deal will be struck for less than £60million.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Manchester United are becoming increasingly optimistic of getting Hojlund done and in time for the new season as well. It's a big few days ahead, now.

"Manchester United feel that they're going to get this one over the line and for under €70million."

What's next for Man United?

Ten Hag is not solely focused on acquiring Hojlund as, according to 90min, Manchester United are continuing to hold talks with Fiorentina after setting their sights on signing Sofyan Amrabat.

The report suggests the Red Devils are facing competition from Atletico Madrid for the Morocco international, who made 49 appearances last season, but they are ramping up their interest due to there being confidence that Fred will be sold to Galatasaray.

It is understood that Manchester United are willing to pay close to £22million, plus bonuses, in order to tempt Fiorentina into sanctioning Amrabat's exit.

The Premier League giants rekindled their interest in the defensive midfielder earlier this month, having initially looked to sign him during the winter window.

Manchester United are also looking to pounce amid uncertainty over Amrabat's long-term future as he has entered the final 12 months of his £30,000-per-week contract at Fiorentina.