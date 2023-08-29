Manchester United have been holding 'initial' discussions over Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and a move to Old Trafford could be on the cards after a key development, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite spending more than £160million since the summer window opened for business, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is in the market for further reinforcements ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline.

Man United transfer news - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

According to the Telegraph, Manchester United are considering a late move for Hojbjerg after being offered the chance to open talks, with talks also advancing over a deal for Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, as per David Ornstein.

The report suggests Tottenham are willing to sell the 28-year-old, who has made 147 appearances for the north Londoners, ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Hojbjerg was handed 14 outings when he worked under ten Hag when the now-Manchester United chief was in charge of Bayern Munich II.

Tottenham slapped a £40million price tag on the central midfielder earlier this summer, while a move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid failed to come to fruition.

Although Hojbjerg has gained interest from Saudi Arabia, his preference is to remain in Europe if he walks away from Tottenham.

The Denmark international has been on Spurs' books since sealing a £15million switch from Southampton three years ago.

But Tottenham are open to cashing in on Hojbjerg after he has fallen down the pecking order under boss Ange Postecoglou and been restricted to just two substitute appearances during the early stages of the new campaign.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Michael Bridge said about Hojbjerg?

Bridge understands that Manchester United have added Hojbjerg to their list of potential recruits as ten Hag is eager to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

The Sky Sports reporter is aware that initial discussions have been held over the £100,000-per-week earner, who Tottenham are open to offloading.

When asked about the links to Hojbjerg, Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "That one is a bit eye-openeing. Of course, Erik ten Hag knows him briefly from their Bayern days. This came to light and, obviously, United are looking for a central midfielder.

"It is early days and there have only been initial contacts, but my understanding is that Spurs are prepared to let him go if a fee can be agreed."

What's next for Man United?

Manchester United could raid Brentford before the September 1 deadline as, according to MailOnline, Rico Henry has been identified as a leading left-back target.

The report suggests the 26-year-old - who has made more than 200 appearances for the Bees - is on a shortlist which also includes Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, Tottenham outcast Sergio Reguilon and Barcelona's Marcos Alonso.

Ten Hag is looking to fill the void left by Luke Shaw, he is expected to be on the sidelines for at least six weeks after suffering a muscle injury during the early stages of the campaign.

Henry has failed to miss a single minute of Premier League action since the new season got underway, having made the left-back position his own at Brentford.

Manchester United may face a battle to convince the west Londoners to sell the former Walsall man as he has three years remaining on his £35,000-per-week contract.