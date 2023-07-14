Manchester United would be taking a risk if they lure Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford despite the Atalanta star having 'sky-high potential', journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mason Mount became the first fresh face to head to the Red Devils this summer, when he completed a £55million switch from Chelsea last week, but boss Erik ten Hag is in the market for further reinforcements.

Man United transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund

According to FootballTransfers, Hojlund is prepared to hand in a transfer request as he looks to push through a move to Manchester United after agreeing personal terms.

The report suggests Atalanta have slapped a £60million price tag on the striker, who scored 16 goals last season, and would rather sanction his departure next year despite his desire to head to the Premier League.

It is understood that Manchester United are ready to test the Serie A side's resolve with a £50million bid, although they may have to hold off putting the cash on the table until an Old Trafford takeover is rubber-stamped.

The Red Devils are also willing to send Mason Greenwood in the opposite direction on a temporary basis as they look to tempt Atalanta into selling the Denmark international, who has been described as 'sensational' by boss Gian Piero Gasperini.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are determined to reach a compromise with the Italian side, while Hojlund is eager to link-up with ten Hag's charges.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Hojlund?

Jacobs believes Hojlund offers different assets to Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, who has also emerged as a Manchester United target ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The respected journalist has doubts over whether the 20-year-old Atalanta talisman is capable of scoring the goals the Red Devils need from their first-choice striker.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "With Rasmus Hojlund, it's a little bit different. Vlahovic is young and a bit more proven, but Hojlund has that sky-high potential.

"Whether he could be thrown straight into the Premier League and get the goals that Manchester United need remains to be seen."

What's next for Man United?

Sofyan Amrabat has also worked his way onto Manchester United's radar, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, with initial talks taking place.

The journalist suggests the Red Devils are monitoring the Fiorentina defensive midfielder, while Bayern Munich are also among his suitors.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United could test the Serie A side's resolve during the final stages of the summer window.

Amrabat made 49 appearances for Fiorentina last season, but missed out on Coppa Italia and Europa Conference League glory thanks to final defeats to Inter Milan and West Ham United respectively.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could seal the arrival of Andre Onana as soon as this week, having entered the final stage of negotiations with Inter.

Ten Hag is in the market for a new goalkeeper after David De Gea confirmed, via social media, that he will not be returning to Old Trafford.

The Spaniard became a free agent when his £375,000-per-week contract expired at the end of last month.