Highlights Branthwaite is Man United's main target, but negotiations with Everton are tough due to their high demands.

Todibo is a potential candidate, and his connection to Ratcliffe-owned Nice could make a move straightforward.

If Branthwaite or Todibo deals fall through, Leny Yoro from Lille is back on the table, but Real Madrid is also interested.

Manchester United are still looking to enhance their options in the centre-back department during this summer window and respected journalist Dean Jones, writing in his latest GMS column, has reported that Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Leny Yoro remain on the club’s shortlist.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of days for those associated with the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag’s future at the club looked to be all but done; though, in a wicked turn of events, the Dutchman is now in line to secure a new contract instead.

Related Man United's Predicted 2024-25 Starting 11 Under Erik ten Hag Manchester United must back Erik ten Hag with new signings after deciding to keep him as manager.

Elsewhere, the club’s boardroom bosses have been planning ahead of the trading period opening up for business. According to The Athletic, there are three positions that the club are looking to strengthen in the coming months: centre-back, central midfielder and centre-forward.

Branthwaite and Todibo Remain Top Options

Former open to Old Trafford switch

Close

Jones, reporting in his GMS column, has explained that - at least from a Manchester United perspective - Everton’s Branthwaite is the main target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team heading into the summer transfer window.

Crucially, Jones has suggested the 21-year-old Englishman would be open to a switch between Merseyside and Manchester this summer as he looks to take the next step in his career, despite it being in its embryonic stages.

However, Manchester United are unwilling to cave into Everton’s hefty demands for the former Carlisle man. The club-to-club negotiations are bound to be tough, by the admission of Jones, thanks to the Toffees’ stubborn nature and unwillingness to lose someone who was pivotal to their fourth-best Premier League defensive record in 2023/24.

Branthwaite and Todibo - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Branthwaite Todibo Minutes 3,117 2,654 Goals/Assists 3/0 0/2 Pass success rate (%) 80.1 90.1 Aerials won per game 2.7 1.4 Tackles per game 1.9 1.9 Interceptions per game 1.4 1.3 Overall rating 6.90 6.87

Suggesting that GMS have been ‘consistent’ in reporting that Todibo, who has been described as a 'Rolls-Royce', remains a potential candidate and a move for the Frenchman would be much more straightforward than a deal for Branthwaite.

The fact that he already plays for a team that Manchester United’s minority stakeholder also has a say in could play into their hands. That said, Branthwaite is the standout option, largely thanks to his experience in the English top flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Branthwaite the third-most amount of Premier League minutes for Everton in 2023/24 (3,117) - only James Tarkowski and Jordan Pickford (both 3,420) boasted more.

Leny Yoro ‘Back on the Table’ After Real Madrid Collapse

Move to Bernabeu has failed to come to fruition

Close

Should Ten Hag and his entourage be unable to secure the services of either Branthwaite or Todibo - believed to be at the top of their priority list - then a potential move for Leny Yoro of Lille is ‘back on the table’, as reported by Jones.

According to a report from The Athletic, both Manchester United and Real Madrid have emerged as two potential destinations for the Saint-Maurice ace - but according to sources, the Spanish behemoths are unwilling to go beyond £34 million to secure his signature.

In his debut season at his current employers, the 18-year-old made a grand total of 44 appearances for Paulo Fonseca’s outfit, notching a duo of strikes. With just a year left on his deal, Los Blancos initially looked poised to, once again, bolster their ranks by snaring the youngster.

Hailed as ‘world-class’ by football scout Jacek Kulig, the young talent could be viewed as a long-term replacement for his compatriot Raphael Varane, who the Manchester-based outfit recently announced would be leaving this summer.