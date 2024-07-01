Highlights Manchester United considers Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee as a potential striker option, possibly playing alongside Rasmus Hojlund.

AC Milan is in talks with Zirkzee for a summer deal, with several English top-flight teams, including Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal, also interested.

Despite potential fit concerns, Zirkzee's youth and talent make him an attractive option for Manchester United's striker search.

Manchester United are taking their time to pick out the perfect striker, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, with many people within the club believing that Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee could be an option capable of playing alongside Rasmus Hojlund.

In what was an otherwise bleak season for the 20-time English champions, beating Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final is believed to be among the main reasons as to how Erik ten Hag kept his job as boss of the Premier League behemoths.

Throughout parts of the season, the Dutchman found himself relying on the exuberance of youth - with Hojlund, in particular, from a goalscoring perspective, being their main source of output. But that hasn’t stopped them from entering the summer transfer window looking for additions in that very department.

Man Utd: Joshua Zirkzee Latest

AC Milan in talks with Dutchman for summer move

Currently in talks with AC Milan over a prospective summer deal, Zirkzee is one of the names on every club's lips this summer, with a plethora of teams in the English top flight looking for a new centre forward - Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal included.

Schiedam-born Zirkzee notched 11 goals in 37 Serie A outings last campaign - 12 in all competitions - and thanks to his contract expiring in the summer of 2026, there are plenty of clubs who could look to pounce on the former Bayern Munich prospect’s availability.

Hojlund and Zirkzee's 23/24 League Stats Compared Statistic Hojlund Zirkzee Minutes 2,172 2,772 Goals 10 11 Assists 2 4 Shots per game 1.3 2.5 Dribbles per game 0.6 1.5 Aerials won per game 0.8 0.9 Overall rating 6.70 7.03

Despite being taken to Euro 2024 by the Netherlands chief Ronald Koeman, the large-statured centre forward is yet to play one minute for his nation - but will be hoping to get a crack at the whip ahead of what could be a potentially career-defining move this summer.

There have been overall worries about Zirkzee’s potential fit into Manchester United’s star-studded squad. Ten Hag, who is in line for a contract extension, typically opts for a one-man striker system, meaning that Zirkzee - who would be competing with Hojlund - could see a lack of minutes at Old Trafford.

Romano: Zirkzee Can Work Alongside Hojlund

‘They are taking time to go for the best option possible’

Close

Suggesting that Manchester United are keeping all their options open while they internally pinpoint their primary striker target, Romano name-dropped Zirkzee as one of those being considered.

The Italian football expert, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, suggested that many people in the Old Trafford camp are under the assumption that he could play alongside Hojlund in a two-man partnership, as well as being a potential backup option for the talismanic Dane.

“They are taking time to go for the best option possible. But, for sure, Joshua Zirkzee remains one of the names they have on the table, and one of the players they appreciate also because he's very young and talented. “And some people at the club believe that he could also play together with Rasmus Hojlund, so you can be an alternative striker, a backup option, but also big talent, big potential, and the possibility to play together in some specific cases.”

Man Utd Eyeing Michael Olise Hijack

Frenchman still keen on Bayern move

Close

As Manchester United vie for another right-wing option to join their ranks across the summer months, what with the poor form of Antony and the uncertainty over Jadon Sancho's future, Michael Olise initially emerged as one of their key targets, largely thanks to his experience in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Olise has played 82 times in the English top flight, registering 14 goals and 22 assists.

With Chelsea also involved in the race for the Frenchman’s signature, it was Bayern Munich - according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein - who won the chase after the Crystal Palace talisman pinpointed the Allianz Arena as his favoured destination.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has now suggested, however, that Erik ten Hag’s side are among those that are planning on hijacking the Bavarian’s deal for the fleet-footed wide man, though he did suggest that Olise’s switch to Germany is not currently in jeopardy.

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 01/07/2024