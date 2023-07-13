Manchester United have reached a 'key day' in their bid to lure Inter Milan star Andre Onana to Old Trafford, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils bolstered their squad with the £55million acquisition of Mason Mount last week, but boss Erik ten Hag is eager to be reunited with his former Ajax shot-stopper.

Man United transfer news - Andre Onana

According to MailOnline, Manchester United are hopeful of sealing Onana's arrival by the end of the week as they have entered the final stages of negotiations.

The report suggests the £67,000-per-week Cameroon international needs to agree personal terms with the Red Devils ahead of joining from Inter, but that is not expected to be an issue.

It is understood that there is a desire from all parties to reach a swift resolution as Manchester United look to get the deal over the line, but Inter are refusing to lower their £51million demands for Onana.

The Premier League giants were left frustrated when a £43million bid for the goalkeeper was turned down last week, while an initial proposal worth £38.5million was also rejected by Inter.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Onana is eager to head to Manchester United, while there have been indications that Inter are open to facilitating the move.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Onana?

Jacobs believes the next 24 hours could be crucial as Manchester United aim to reach an agreement with Inter which would allow Onana to head to Old Trafford.

The respected journalist is aware that the Red Devils are desperate to sign the 27-year-old sooner rather than later as David De Gea's exit has left ten Hag short of options between the sticks.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday morning, Jacobs said: "I think it's a key day. Thursday's likely to be the day where some kind of agreement is reached.

"Manchester United don't want to mess around here, especially with David De Gea departing, and they need a goalkeeper heading into the main part of their pre-season.

"Onana is the number one target, so all parties are still optimistic that a deal can be sealed this week."

What's next at Man United?

Onana's arrival could allow Manchester United to sanction a goalkeeping exit or two, with the Mirror reporting that Tom Heaton is wanted by Premier League rivals Everton.

However, a move is not a foregone conclusion despite the Toffees launching an enquiry as ten Hag has already stopped the former England international, who has made three appearances for the Red Devils, completing a switch to newly-promoted Luton Town.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are locked in talks to sign Dean Henderson on a permanent basis, with him being poised to pen a long-term contract.

The 26-year-old made 20 appearances when he spent last season on loan at the City Ground, leading to Tricky Trees boss Steve Cooper wanting to seal a reunion.

But Henderson will be going nowhere if Onana does not head to Manchester United as ten Hag has not ruled out the possibility of him beginning the season as the Red Devils' first-choice goalkeeper.