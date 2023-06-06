Manchester United 'love' Rasmus Hojlund and the Atalanta star 'would slot in nicely' at Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After missing out on FA Cup glory at the hands of rivals Manchester City, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has turned his attentions towards recruiting fresh faces in the summer window.

Man United transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Hojlund after it has become clear that it will be difficult to convince Tottenham Hotspur to sell Harry Kane.

The report suggests the 20-year-old has quickly emerged as an alternative to Spurs' talisman, while he is available for £40million.

It is understood that ten Hag has also held multiple video calls with Hojlund after identifying him as an attainable target ahead of next season.

Respected journalist Jones told GIVEMESPORT during the final months of the 2022/23 campaign that the striker could be an 'interesting' addition to Manchester United's squad.

Hojlund only joined Atalanta last year, after a £14.6million deal was struck with Austrian side Sturm Graz, but a quickfire move away from Serie A could be on the cards.

What has Dean Jones said about Hojlund?

Jones understands that Manchester United are huge admirers of Hojlund due to his energetic performances and personality on the pitch.

The transfer insider feels the Denmark international would seamlessly slot into ten Hag's plans ahead of the Red Devils' return to Champions League action.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "He is a good fit. United love his energy and love his personality.

"In terms of the profile that they're going to need for this system that they're working on, he would slot in nicely.

"The most exciting part of this pursuit, I think, is probably his age because he's only 20."

Would Hojlund be a good signing for Man United?

Hojlund found the back of the net 16 times and registered a further seven assists during the 2022/23 campaign, according to Transfermarkt, so it is clear that he is a serious threat in the final third of the pitch.

Ten of those goals came following his move to Atalanta, highlighting that he does not need huge amounts of time to find his feet in new surroundings.

That, along with the fact that Sofascore data shows Hojlund got his name on the scoresheet every 204 minutes in Serie A, will be a major attraction for ten Hag as he seeks attacking reinforcements.

The talented frontman would not make a serious dent on Manchester United's wage bill either, as he currently pockets just over £10,000-per-week at Atalanta.

Hojlund has also shone at international level, scoring five goals in just four Denmark appearances, so there is no doubt that the Red Devils should pounce.