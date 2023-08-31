Manchester United have moved towards 'finding an agreement' for Marc Cucurella in the last 24 hours and the Chelsea star's loan move to Old Trafford could eventually be turned into a permanent switch following a key development, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Luke Shaw has joined Tyrell Malacia on the sidelines after picking up a muscle injury which will keep him out of action for a minimum of six weeks, resulting in Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag looking to bolster his left-back options ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline.

Man United transfer news - Marc Cucurella

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are looking to seal a loan move which would see Cucurella join them for the remainder of the campaign after entering discussions with Chelsea earlier this week.

The report suggests the former Brighton & Hove Albion man, who headed to Stamford Bridge for £60million just 12 months ago, has emerged as ten Hag's top left-back target and talks are being held over the potential parameters of the deal.

But Manchester United are attempting to convince their Premier League rivals to lower their demands as Chelsea have been seeking £7million to countenance Cucurella's switch ahead of the summer window slamming shut in a matter of hours.

The Red Devils have already made progress when it comes to tempting Cucurella to head to Old Trafford as it is understood that he has given the green light to conclude negotiations with his current employers after reaching an agreement in principle over personal terms.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that a deal for the Spaniard is very advanced, with a loan fee and salary coverage being the final obstacles to overcome.

Despite appearing to be edging towards a move away from Chelsea, Cucurella still made his first appearance of the season when the west Londoners overcame AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Cucurella?

Jones understands that Manchester United are prioritising a move for Cucurella during the remainder of the transfer window and, over the last 24 hours, progress has been made.

The respected journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of the 25-year-old's loan switch eventually being made permanent, if the deal is rubber-stamped, as Chelsea are keen to get his £175,000-per-week wages off their books.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "This has been a priority for United over the past 48 hours. The urgency around signing a new left-back leapfrogged everything else they’ve been plotting, and I am told that Wednesday was a positive day in terms of finding an agreement around how it can open up.

"I have some concerns around whether this player is in the sort of form or confidence that can help United, but they are taking an alternate stance and believe his past in the Premier League is reason to believe in him.

"He’s shown positivity towards the switch, which has been important, and basically when they have gone through a list of getable names he has shone as the outstanding candidate in terms of what they are looking for. Chelsea are happy for him to go. In fact, they hope it goes so well that United end up buying him."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What next for Man United?

Ten Hag is not only looking to secure a new left-back as, according to Sky Sports, Manchester United have made initial contact with Tottenham Hotspur over the possibility of recruiting Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The report suggests Spurs are open to sanctioning the Denmark international's departure, after he initially came close to joining Atletico Madrid earlier this summer, due to entering the final two years of his £100,000-per-week contract.

Manchester United have been handed a potential boost in their pursuit as, although Hojbjerg has gained interest from Saudi Arabia, his preference is to remain in Europe if he walks away from Tottenham.

The central midfielder's arrival at Old Trafford would allow him to reunite with ten Hag, who he made 14 appearances under while the now-Manchester United chief was in charge of Bayern Munich II.