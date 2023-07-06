Manchester United could lure Dusan Vlahovic away from Juventus as a move to Old Trafford is 'one to watch', journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Fresh from landing Mason Mount earlier this week, with the Red Devils forking out an initial fee of £55million, boss Erik ten Hag is looking to strengthen his squad with further acquisitions before the upcoming campaign gets underway.

Man United transfer news - Dusan Vlahovic

According to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, Manchester United are among a number of Premier League clubs to have held discussions with Vlahovic's representatives over a potential move away from Juventus.

The report suggests talks have also been held with Chelsea and Arsenal, but the striker is holding out for a move to Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid, while Bayern Munich are expected to open dialogue.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Vlahovic could be the cheapest option as ten Hag looks to bolster his attacking options at Manchester United.

The Serbia international only made the switch to Juventus, from Serie A rivals Fiorentina, in a £66.6million deal last year.

As a result, the Turin-based giants are in a strong negotiating position as Vlahovic still has three years remaining on his £215,000-per-week contract.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Vlahovic?

Jacobs has refused to rule out the possibility of Vlahovic heading to Manchester United before the transfer window slams shut.

The respected journalist understands the 23-year-old is on ten Hag's list of targets, while the Red Devils are optimistic of striking a deal for less than Juventus' £69million valuation.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Dusan Vlahovic is one to watch for Manchester United and Chelsea.

"But, first and foremost, clubs have been waiting to understand Juventus' position, which is why it's happening a little bit later in terms of progression. Manchester United haven't made a move yet, but he's very much been on their list, along with a variety of different strikers.

"It will be interesting to see whether it gets done at value because, whereas Juventus may be asking for €80million or more, I think that suitors feel that €70million or even a shade under - depending on structure - might be possible.

"There's a very realistic possibility that somebody could make a move for Vlahovic. But we might have to wait just a little bit longer on that one, especially as far as Manchester United are concerned."

What's next for Man United?

Manchester United enjoyed a fruitful first season under ten Hag, with Transfermarkt data highlighting that they secured 42 wins in 62 matches.

Although the Red Devils missed out on FA Cup glory, thanks to a defeat against rivals Manchester City in the final, they were still able to lift silverware as they got their hands on the Carabao Cup.

It was ten Hag's first trophy in English football, but adding a striker will be key if he wants to enjoy more memorable moments in the Manchester United dugout.

Former England international Micah Richards, speaking on BBC Radio Five Live via The Independent, has described Vlahovic as 'lightning'.

But Manchester United also have an interest in Atalanta frontman Rasmus Hojlund, so a new forward option could be in the starting line-up when the new Premier League season gets underway.