Manchester United have been boosted in their pursuit of Mason Mount as the return of Champions League football to Old Trafford will 'appeal' to the Chelsea star, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, who is preparing his side for the FA Cup final after already enjoying Carabao Cup glory this season, will be handed the chance to strengthen his squad during the summer transfer window.

Man United transfer news - Mason Mount

According to The Telegraph, ten Hag is confident that he will be able to convince Mount to join Manchester United in the coming months.

The report suggests a summer overhaul is planned at Old Trafford, and the Dutchman is keen to beat Liverpool and Arsenal to the creative midfielder's signature.

Although Chelsea value Mount at £85million, Manchester United are preparing to test their Premier League rivals' resolve with an opening bid worth £55million.

The England international is set to enter the final 12 months of his £80,000-per-week contract in the coming weeks, but his current employers are desperate to retain his services and transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues will make a final attempt to persuade their academy product to agree fresh terms.

However, it seems that Manchester United are in a good position to strike a deal as it has emerged that Mount would favour a move to Old Trafford despite Bayern Munich being additional suitors.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mount?

Jacobs believes Mount will be seeing a move to Manchester United as an attractive prospect after their qualification for next season's Champions League.

The journalist is aware that the Chelsea fan favourite is also desperate for more regular game-time, which the Red Devils can offer.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "From Mount's point of view, I think that he obviously wants Champions League football, which is why Manchester United will be of appeal.

"He also wants a clear pathway and game-time, which he hasn't got this season at Chelsea. I think Manchester United and the other two Premier League suitors, Liverpool and Arsenal, can give him that.

"I think Mount is just looking for stability and looking to recapture his form from last season, when he scored 11 Premier League goals."

Would Mount be a good signing for Man United?

Mount has racked up 70 goal contributions over the course of his Chelsea career, according to Transfermarkt, so it is clear that he would make Manchester United even more of a force in the final third of the pitch.

Having clinched a host of major trophies, including the Champions League, the 24-year-old would also bring a winning mentality to Old Trafford.

Although the 2022/23 campaign did not go to plan for Mount, with his last goal coming in December, the same can be said for the majority of the Chelsea squad as they finished in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Sofascore data highlights he still averaged 1.3 key passes per top flight outing, emphasising that he is a creative presence in the middle of the park.

Mount, who boasts bags of Premier League experience thanks to making 129 appearances in the competition, would be a shrewd addition to the Manchester United squad.