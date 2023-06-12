Manchester United will need to find a 'compromise' with Chelsea as they are unable to meet their demands for Mason Mount if two fresh faces are to head to Old Trafford during the early stages of the transfer window, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

After sealing a place in next season's Champions League, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his squad.

Man United transfer news - Mason Mount

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have made it clear to Mount that they will up the ante in their pursuit over the course of the coming days.

The respected journalist suggests the Red Devils have been unable to make progress due to Chelsea slapping a £69million price tag on their academy graduate, who is keen to seal a move to Old Trafford.

It is understood that personal terms, which includes a £200,000-per-week contract, have already been agreed with Mount ahead of a potential switch to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have opened discussions with Chelsea, but they are facing competition from the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich for the creative midfielder's signature.

Reliable journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that acquiring Mount has been pinpointed as a 'high priority' by ten Hag.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mount?

Jacobs believes Manchester United need Chelsea to lower their demands if they are to achieve their goal of making Mount one of two quickfire signings during the opening days of the transfer window.

The CBS reporter feels the Red Devils cannot spend more than £100million on the two fresh faces due to Financial Fair Play regulations.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Manchester United will need a compromise on the fee. My understanding with Manchester United remains that they would love to bring in two players early in the window.

"But Financial Fair Play and ownership uncertainty complicate matters. As a consequence, if Manchester United want two players, they're going to have to try and do that business for under £100million."

Should Man United pay £69m for Mount this summer?

Mount is set to enter the final 12 months of his £80,000-per-week Chelsea contract, according to Spotrac, so his price tag does seem to be a bit steep.

Although the England international would be an astute signing for Manchester United, considering he has scored 33 goals and provided a further 37 assists for his current employers, he could walk away from Stamford Bridge as a free agent next summer.

Mount has been described as a 'manager's dream' by Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Adam Lallana, which will be music to ten Hag's ears, but splashing a sizeable chunk of his budget on a player with huge uncertainty over his future would not be smart business.

Manchester United need to show their ruthless side and convince Chelsea to drop their valuation of the 24-year-old, who was handed an average match rating of 6.70 by WhoScored last term.

If their Premier League rivals are willing to lower their demands for Mount, who has gone without a goal since December, the Red Devils ought to pounce.