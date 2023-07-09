Manchester United are 'going to have to decide' whether to progress with a move for Atalanta talent Rasmus Hojlund or Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic as the budget handed to Erik ten Hag means he cannot lure both strikers to Old Trafford, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having already splashed £55million on Mason Mount earlier this week, the Red Devils are looking to strengthen their squad further ahead of the new campaign.

Man United transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund and Dusan Vlahovic

According to FootballTransfers, Hojlund has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United and is willing to hand in a transfer request if Atalanta refuse to sanction his exit.

The report suggests the 20-year-old has set his sights on a move to the Premier League and, as a result, he has joined Amsterdam-based agency SEG, whose clients include Red Devils chief ten Hag.

It has emerged that Manchester United are lining up a £50million bid for Hojlund, although a delay in an Old Trafford takeover may result in the proposal not being lodged imminently.

The Denmark international is not the only frontman being targeted by the Red Devils as respected journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Vlahovic is on their shortlist.

Manchester United, along with Chelsea and Arsenal, have held discussions with the 23-year-old's representatives ahead of a potential move away from Juventus, who are seeking £77million.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Hojlund and Vlahovic?

Jacobs understands that Manchester United are unable to sign Hojlund and Vlahovic due to the transfer kitty ten Hag was handed by the hierarchy at the start of the summer window.

As a result, the reporter is aware that the Dutchman will have to choose between the two attackers, who are at different stages of their respective careers.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Manchester United, from a budgetary point of view, can't necessarily sign a player like Vlahovic and one like Hojlund with the budget that they're looking at over the course of this summer.

"They're going to have to decide, ultimately, whether they want to go down the line of a young talent for now, to an extent, but very much the future or whether they're going to move in a direction where they go for someone established."

What's next for Man United?

Facundo Pellistri could seal a loan move away from Manchester United as, according to Dutch media outlet Voetbal International, FC Twente have set their sights on acquiring his services for the upcoming campaign.

The report suggests the Eredivisie outfit have enquired over the Uruguay international's availability, but he has also gained interest from a number of other clubs.

Pellistri was restricted to just 60 minutes of Premier League action last season as he failed to break into the forefront of ten Hag's plans.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are continuing to keep tabs on Jadon Sancho despite the winger's desire to remain at Manchester United.

The England international left Signal Iduna Park for Old Trafford two years ago, when a £73million deal was struck.

But Sancho has struggled to reproduce the form he enjoyed at Dortmund, finding the back of the net just 12 times in a Red Devils shirt.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been considering whether to head to the negotiating table with a £50million proposal for the 23-year-old.