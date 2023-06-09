Manchester United have been 'offered' the chance to sign Neymar and the Paris Saint-Germain superstar could head to Old Trafford if the Nine Two Foundation succeed in completing a takeover, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is looking to strengthen his squad ahead of Champions League football returning to the club next season.

Man United transfer news - Neymar

According to French media outlet Foot Mercato, Neymar is keen to complete a move to Manchester United after accepting he has no future at PSG.

The report suggests the reigning Ligue 1 champions are eager to get the Brazil international off their books, but a switch to Old Trafford may only be on the cards if the Nine Two Foundation complete a takeover.

It is understood that Manchester United have opened discussions over potentially offering Neymar an escape route out of the Parc des Princes.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, who is leading the Nine Two Foundation's takeover bid, wants to acquire the winger.

But Manchester United are facing competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea, who have opened negotiations with PSG, while Neymar's representatives have held talks over a move to Saudi Arabia.

What has Alex Crook said about Neymar?

Crook understands that Manchester United have been offered the opportunity to sign Neymar during the summer transfer window.

Although the talkSPORT reporter believes the Red Devils could up the ante if the Nine Two Foundation reaches a takeover agreement with the Glazers, he feels the 31-year-old could cause friction behind the scenes.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Neymar brings a bit of a circus, which is not what ten Hag wants, having got rid of Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Obviously, if the Qataris come in, they might try and push it. I know Manchester United have certainly been offered Neymar, but nothing is happening at the moment."

Should Man United sign Neymar this summer?

Neymar may have found the back of the net 293 times and provided a further 188 assists over the course of his senior club career, according to Transfermarkt, but Manchester United should focus on alternative targets.

The South American is currently on a contract worth more than £930,000-per-week at PSG and, while he would have to take a considerable pay cut to join the Red Devils, he would still expect hefty wages.

Neymar cost a world-record £200million when he left Barcelona for the French capital in 2017, but a string of injuries have hindered his progress.

He has missed close to 120 matches due to various issues since moving onto PSG's books, which is a hugely worrying figure.

Ten Hag is looking to sell a host of stars - including the likes of Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay - but he ought to steer clear of signing Neymar as he aims to bring in some fresh faces.