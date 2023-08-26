Manchester United are in talks with Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest over a move for Dean Henderson after Erik ten Hag has made a key behind-the-scenes decision at Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Late alterations could be made to the Red Devils' squad ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on September 1.

Man United transfer news - Dean Henderson

According to the Daily Mail, Palace are attempting to negotiate a fee with Manchester United after setting their sights on winning the race for Henderson.

The report suggests the Eagles have swooped in for the goalkeeper, who has been restricted to 29 outings for the Red Devils, after Forest have failed to reach a compromise when looking to seal a loan deal which included an obligation to buy.

It is understood that Palace have been holding discussions with Henderson's representatives ahead of a potential switch to Selhurst Park, having moved to the front of the queue to reach an agreement.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the one-cap England international is preparing to push for a Manchester United exit ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Palace and Forest are looking to pounce after Henderson entered the final two years of his £120,000-per-week contract earlier this summer.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan with the latter, making 20 appearances before an injury cut his campaign short.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Henderson?

Sheth understands that ten Hag has decided to target a new goalkeeper during the final stages of the transfer window, resulting in Henderson's chances of potential game time taking a hit.

The Sky Sports reporter is aware that Manchester United remain in talks with Forest over the former Sheffield United loanee, while Palace are also looking to get the deal over the line.

When asked whether Manchester United are in the market for a new shot-stopper, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "100%. It's been quite a saga with the goalkeeper situation throughout this window. At the start of it, you thought David De Gea was going to sign a new contract and stay on as United's number one but, in the end, that didn't happen and he left.

"Jack Butland's loan spell ended, and he's with Rangers now. Matej Kovar, another goalkeeper, has actually left on a permanent deal to Bayer Leverkusen.

"Against the backdrop of all of that, there was all this talk about Dean Henderson. Manchester United and Nottingham Forest were having talks about a loan with an obligation. That still hasn't materialised, although dialogue is still open. Crystal Palace seem to be pushing for Dean Henderson as well."

What's next for Man United?

It appears that ten Hag has already identified his prime goalkeeping target as, according to MailOnline, Manchester United have stepped up their interest in Fenerbahce's Altay Bayindir.

The report suggests the Red Devils have discussed the possibility of activating the £4.25million release clause written into his contract and medical checks were carried out earlier this week.

Bayindir is expected to seal a transfer to Manchester United in the coming days after no issues emerged during the examinations in Athens.

The Turkey international has kept more than 50 clean sheets over the course of his senior club career and would become the second custodian to join the Red Devils since the window opened for business.

That is because Cameroonian shot-stopper Andre Onana already sealed a £47.2million move from Inter Milan earlier this summer.