Manchester United have moved a step closer to signing Rasmus Hojlund as 'personal terms are 100% agreed' ahead of a potential switch to Old Trafford, while transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT why the Atalanta star is eager to join Erik ten Hag's side.

After sealing the arrivals of Mason Mount and Andre Onana earlier this month, for £55million and £47.2million respectively, the Red Devils are in the market for further reinforcements.

Man United transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have upped the ante in their pursuit of Hojlund by heading to Atalanta with a verbal offer worth up to £52million.

The report suggests the Denmark international, who scored 16 goals in 42 appearances last season, is ten Hag's priority target and talks are ongoing as the Red Devils look to tempt Atalanta into reducing their £60million asking price.

It is understood that Manchester United have agreed preliminary personal terms with Hojlund, who has indicated to his current employers that he wants to leave amid additional interest from reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils have been boosted as, although PSG have offered the striker a higher salary at the Parc des Princes, his priority remains to seal a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United's latest attempt to reach an agreement with Atalanta comes after a part-exchange deal was snubbed by the Serie A side earlier this month.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils have been involved in positive talks with Atalanta.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Hojlund?

Romano understands that Manchester United have already agreed a pay package and contract length with Hojlund, meaning the final obstacles to overcome are negotiating a fee and a medical.

The Italian journalist is aware that the 20-year-old is a boyhood Red Devils supporter, resulting in him being more keen to join the Premier League giants than PSG.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Personal terms are 100% agreed. The player wants the move and his priority has always been to go to Manchester United.

"He loves Manchester United as a club. He was a Manchester United fan as a kid, so it's very clear his priority is to join Manchester United."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Man United?

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are not desperate to offload Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay after the duo have been the subject of interest from West Ham United.

The report suggests the Hammers have held initial talks with their Premier League rivals over the pair, but there is a gap in valuations for both players and they are viewed as important members of the dressing room by ten Hag.

Maguire was stripped of the Manchester United captaincy earlier this month, leading to Bruno Fernandes being handed the armband, and a £50million price tag has been slapped on the central defender.

He has fallen down the pecking order since ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford, with him only being handed 759 minutes of Premier League action last season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have stuck a £45million valuation on McTominay after he has worked his way onto West Ham's radar.