Manchester United must move for Kim Min-jae this week or risk the player joining Bayern Munich under their noses, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

With the club's takeover still yet to be confirmed by the Glazer family, Erik ten Hag could find himself missing out on key transfer targets such as Kim.

Manchester United transfer news - Kim Min-jae

The Napoli centre-back, who was named as the Best Defender in Serie A this season, is reportedly close to signing for Bayern Munich.

According to 90min, Manchester United had been 'tracking Kim for months' but 'progress in negotiations' has been slow with the 26-year-old, allowing Bayern to swoop in and steal a lead on signing the player.

The South Korean international has a release clause in his Napoli contract, allowing him to leave the club for just €50 million (£43 million), that activates in July.

The Daily Express believe that United will now turn their attention towards three other centre-back targets instead. These are Axel Disasi, who is vice-captain of Monaco in Ligue 1, Jean-Clair Todibo, who plays for Nice, and Ajax's Jurrien Timber, who ten Hag managed while in Amsterdam and has a strong relationship with.

What has Romano said about Manchester United and Kim Min-jae?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "For Kim Min-jae, at the moment, it is still complicated. For Manchester United, if they want to do something, it has to be this week. At least the first days of next week. Otherwise, the player will go to Bayern Munich."

What are Manchester United missing out on?

Simply put, Kim is the best centre-back available this summer and at a price that, realistically, would be at least twice as much were it not for his release clause. Strong, quick and excellent at reading the game, Kim is a perfect modern defender who is also comfortable playing out from the back under pressure.

Right-footed but used to playing on the left-side for Napoli, Kim would have been able to rotate with both Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane at Old Trafford without ten Hag suffering any kind of drop-off in the quality of his backline, as has been the case over the course of the past season, where Harry Maguire has struggled when selected. Victor Lindelof, too his credit, performed better, but is still only a fourth choice option.

With Kim seemingly set for Bayern, the Bavarians will now possess arguably the best centre-back partnership in Europe, with Kim joining Matthijs de Ligt at the back.