Manchester United are interested in signing Atletico Madrid and Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, according to recent reports in Spain.

It’s been a rough start to the season for Erik ten Hag’s side as they occupy 14th place in the Premier League after seven games, and the future of Erik Ten Hag has been widely questioned this week with INEOS holding a meeting to discuss his role as manager.

Things aren’t much better in Europe as the Red Devils have drawn both of their opening Europa League games against FC Twente and Porto. A significant turnaround in form will be needed over their next six matches if they’re to guarantee their place in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Man Utd ‘Interested’ in Atletico Madrid Star

He could leave the La Liga giants in the summer

United have been named as the club most interested in signing Atletico midfielder De Paul. Spanish outlet Fichajes claim the 30-year-old could be Premier League bound, and Old Trafford is the likeliest destination.

The Argentina international has been a key figure for Diego Simeone since his arrival from Italian club Udinese back in 2021. However, links to England are ramping up and United are eager to secure his services.

Rodrigo De Paul 2024/25 stats for Atletico Madrid (all competitions) Stat: Appearances 10 Goals 0 Assists 1 Minutes played 477'

De Paul has entered the final two years of his contract with Atletico Madrid as it is set to expire in the summer of 2026. This means the La Liga club’s hierarchy face a big decision next summer as they could risk losing him for nothing further down the line.

The article claims the player’s defensive prowess and technical qualities have caught the attention of the Manchester club, and he could be open to a new challenge in the Premier League. With the likes of Casemiro set to move on sooner rather than later, they could opt to bring in more experience in that area of the pitch.

Man Utd Dressing Room ‘Frustrated’ with Ten Hag

They are not happy with his treatment of Rashford

In other news, United players are reportedly becoming frustrated with Ten Hag’s management of Marcus Rashford this season.

The Red Devils drew 3-3 with Portuguese side Porto in the Europa League before the international break, and Rashford had opened the scoring in the opening 10 minutes with a strong strike. However, Ten Hag opted to withdraw the winger at half time and replaced him with Alejandro Garnacho.

United were losing midway through the second half, but a stoppage time goal from defender Harry Maguire secured the team a crucial point away from home. But, that didn’t stop the questions levelled at the manager and his decision to take off Rashford, even though Ten Hag attempted to justify it by saying rotation was necessary.

A similar bizarre decision occurred earlier in the season when the 26-year-old bagged a brace in their League Cup victory over Barnsley back in September. Rashford dropped to the bench in their next game against Crystal Palace, which they went on to draw 0-0.

