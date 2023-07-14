Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has shown his 'ruthless' edge and it could result in Harry Maguire's days at Old Trafford being numbered, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

David De Gea confirmed his Red Devils exit via social media at the weekend, after failing to secure a new contract, and further outgoings are expected ahead of the summer window slamming shut.

Man United transfer news - Harry Maguire

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United may have priced Maguire out of a move away after slapping a £50million price tag on him.

The report suggests ten Hag is willing to offload the central defender, who was limited to just eight Premier League starts last season, but suitors will baulk at the Red Devils' asking price.

Maguire was also handed a considerable pay rise after Manchester United booked a return to the Champions League, which could result in further complications when it comes to attempting to find a buyer.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have been offered the opportunity to explore a move for the 30-year-old, but a switch to the capital has failed to come to fruition.

Maguire has attracted interest from Newcastle United, Aston Villa and overseas, while respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the England international could look to leave Manchester United as he aims to nail down his spot in the Three Lions' Euro 2024 squad.

What has Dean Jones said about Maguire?

Jones believes ten Hag has shown in recent months that he will take no prisoners when it comes to showing big-names the exit door, with De Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo being prime examples.

Jadon Sancho and Maguire have also been linked with a move away from Manchester United, and the journalist understands the latter will be stripped of the captaincy after being put on the market.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "De Gea was unexpected in the sense that we would have thought he would get the extra year but, at the end of the day, his contract was up.

"Sancho and Maguire are still on the payroll, so it's not as easy to get rid of them. But ten Hag has been ruthless up to this point. In his Manchester United tenure, he's axed Ronaldo, moved De Gea on, and he's looking to get rid of Harry Maguire, who is the captain. He won't be the captain anymore, either."

Who else could leave Man United?

According to the Telegraph, Nottingham Forest are locked in talks to land Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on a permanent basis.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan with Steve Cooper's side, making 20 appearances, and is poised to pen a long-term deal at the City Ground.

Anthony Elanga could also be on his way out of Manchester United as Premier League rivals Everton have set their sights on signing the winger.

After failing to make his mark at Old Trafford, following a move worth up to £40million close to three years ago, Donny van de Beek may have already made his final appearance in a Red Devils shirt.

The Dutchman's representatives have been in discussions with a number of clubs ahead of a potential departure, having gained interest from Inter Milan, Roma, AC Milan, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.