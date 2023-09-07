Highlights Manchester United are trying hard to find a solution to offload Donny van de Beek after he has been deemed surplus to requirements.

The Dutchman is being targeted by two Turkish clubs, while enquiries have also come in from Saudi Arabia.

Lorient and Real Sociedad have been additional admirers of van de Beek in recent weeks, but a move failed to come to fruition.

Manchester United are 'scrambling' to offload Donny van de Beek but Erik ten Hag may have to 'surrender' over a key point as he looks to get him through the Old Trafford exit door, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Red Devils spent more than £175million on reinforcements before the transfer window slammed shut last week, there could be further departures in the coming days.

Man United transfer news - Donny van de Beek

According to ESPN, Manchester United are facing a race against time to get van de Beek off their books after he has attracted interest from two Turkish giants who have until September 15 to strike a deal.

The report suggests Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are keen to acquire the 19-cap Netherlands international, whose last Premier League outing came all the way back in January, after he has been left out of the Red Devils' 25-man squad for the Champions League group stage.

It is understood that van de Beek failed to secure a Deadline Day move to Lorient as the Ligue 1 side were not impressed with his attitude when they agreed a loan deal with Manchester United earlier in the summer, resulting in them turning their attentions elsewhere.

Reputable reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Real Sociedad were also among the creative midfielder's admirers before La Liga's transfer deadline, with a club outside the Premier League being his most likely destination when he eventually heads onto pastures new.

Having joined Manchester United in a deal worth up to £40million from Eredivisie giants Ajax three years ago, van de Beek has struggled to make an impact.

He has only found the back of the net twice and registered as many assists over the course of 60 appearances, which is an underwhelming total considering his output at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Donny van de Beek's Ajax statistics Appearances 175 Goals 41 Assists 34 Yellow cards 16 Red cards 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

What has Ben Jacobs said about van de Beek?

Jacobs believes Manchester United are doing all they can to ensure van de Beek embarks on a fresh challenge in the coming days as he is not at the forefront of ten Hag's plans.

Although the respected journalist is aware the Red Devils would prefer to offload the 26-year-old on a permanent basis, he feels a loan with an option or obligation may have to be seriously considered after the majority of countries have seen their respective transfer windows slam shut, lowering the number of potential destinations.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think it's clear that Donny van de Beek is not part of Erik ten Hag's plans, but time is running out in various windows, so Manchester United are scrambling to try and find a late solution. The club's preference would be to offload van de Beek, but it hasn't been routine. The main interest has come from Turkey and there have been some enquiries from Saudi Arabia, but it's a race against the clock. Manchester United might be stuck with van de Beek unless they can find a quick and late solution. I think that they may have to surrender on price and, also, they may have to decide to accept a loan with an option or an obligation in order to make something work. There is still a possibility that we will get some late movement with van de Beek, but he's not been the easiest player for Manchester United to find a solution for."

Could Man United terminate van de Beek's contract?

Manchester United's only other option to get van de Beek off their books if they are unable to sanction a permanent or loan move would be to terminate his contract.

But that would be costly from the Red Devils' point of view as, according to Spotrac, he still has just shy of two years remaining on his £120,000-per-week deal and there is an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

However, Manchester United did show a matter of months ago that they are willing to rip up a contract as Cristiano Ronaldo left by mutual agreement last November.

That came in entirely different circumstances though, with the Portugal international criticising the club and ten Hag in an explosive interview, so it would appear unlikely that the Red Devils would look to go down a similar route with van de Beek at this stage.

Could there be any more Man United departures in the coming days?

Jadon Sancho could join van de Beek in being offered a route out of Manchester United as, according to CBS Sports, Al-Ettifaq are preparing to launch an 11th hour bid to land him on loan.

The report suggests discussions have opened between the Saudi Pro League side and the Red Devils, with a buy option being a possibility as the winger - who has been restricted to three substitute appearances this season - has publicly fallen out with ten Hag.

Sancho took to social media platform X to post that he has 'been a scapegoat for a long time' after he was not included in the matchday squad for Manchester United's loss to Arsenal last weekend.

It came in the aftermath of ten Hag admitting, during his post-match press conference, that he overlooked the England international due to his application during training sessions.