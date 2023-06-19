Manchester United have 'sent very clear messages' to Mason Mount and informed the Chelsea star he is a 'priority target' at Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

While there is still uncertainty over who will be in control of the Red Devils in the not-too-distant future, thanks to takeover talks rumbling on, boss Erik ten Hag is keen to strengthen his squad.

Man United transfer news - Mason Mount

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are preparing to make an improved £50million bid as they look to tempt Chelsea into cashing in on Mount.

The report suggests the proposal is likely to be the Red Devils' final attempt to lure the England international away from Stamford Bridge, but it will still fall short of the Blues' £70million valuation.

It is understood that Liverpool have dropped out of the race for Mount's signature, leaving Manchester United in pole position, and the latest offer is set to be lodged this week.

Chelsea have already rejected a £40million bid made by the Red Devils, but they have been left in a difficult position as their academy graduate will enter the final 12 months of his £80,000-per-week contract in less than two weeks.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the west Londoners will sell Mount if he tells the hierarchy he has no intention of penning a new deal.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mount?

Romano understands that Manchester United are waiting to see whether Chelsea are willing to lower their demands over Mount.

But the respected journalist is aware that the Red Devils have been in contact with the creative midfielder, where they have outlined their intentions to welcome him to Old Trafford.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "They believe that this is kind of a strategy game, so let's see if Chelsea will change their position on the price in the next few weeks.

"Manchester United have sent very clear messages to the player in recent days, telling him they want him and that he is considered a priority target."

What would Mount add to Man United's squad?

The 2022/23 campaign may not have been memorable for Mount, as Transfermarkt statistics show he only found the back of the net three times, but he has previously shown that he is a major threat in the final third of the pitch.

Over the course of his Chelsea career, the 24-year-old has got his name on the scoresheet on 33 occasions, while he has also chipped in with a further 37 assists along the way.

Mount's work rate should not be underestimated as, according to Sofascore, he averaged 1.4 tackles per Premier League outing last term.

That will be an attraction for ten Hag, as well as the fact the former Derby County loanee already has 129 Premier League appearances under his belt.

Mount - who has won the Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup since breaking into Chelsea's first-team - would be an astute signing for Manchester United.