Manchester United will hold discussions with Bayern Munich over keeping Marcel Sabitzer at Old Trafford on a permanent basis at the end of the season, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Austria international joined Erik ten Hag's Red Devils on loan during the final hours of the winter window, but the agreement does not include an option or obligation to extend the deal.

Man United transfer news - Marcel Sabitzer

According to 90min, Manchester United boss ten Hag is keen to reach an agreement which would see Sabitzer remain at the club on a permanent basis.

The report suggests the Red Devils see the midfielder as a potential bargain, with Bayern willing to sell for close to £14million, and they are ahead of numerous other suitors due to being his first choice option if he is to walk away from the Allianz Arena.

Sabitzer has previously admitted that he is happy at Manchester United and described the Premier League as 'the best league in the world', giving ten Hag further optimism.

But the 29-year-old will miss the remainder of the current campaign after suffering a meniscal injury, meaning he has already featured in a Red Devils shirt for the final time if an agreement cannot be reached with Bayern.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Sabitzer?

Romano understands that the onus is on Manchester United to head to Bayern with an offer at the end of the season if they want to keep Sabitzer.

The respected journalist is aware that Thomas Tuchel, who was appointed as the reigning Bundesliga champions' head coach after the loan deal was struck, will have a say in negotiations.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Now it's on Manchester United, from what I understand, at the end of the season.

"In June, they will have a conversation with Bayern to discuss about Marcel Sabitzer. This will also involve Thomas Tuchel."

Should Man United sign Sabitzer permanently?

Sabitzer has certainly made an impact since heading to Manchester United, with Transfermarkt data showing he has found the back of the net three times and contributed a further assist in 18 outings.

He has also added to his impressive trophy collection during his short spell in England, helping the Red Devils to Carabao Cup glory just a matter of weeks after his arrival.

Sabitzer has averaged 1.1 tackles and 0.9 key passes per Premier League appearance, as well as notching 79 per cent pass accuracy according to Sofascore, so he has been playing a pivotal role at both ends of the pitch.

With Bayern seemingly open to sanctioning the £165,000-per-week man's permanent departure, Manchester United should pounce.