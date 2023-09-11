Highlights Manchester United have been scouting Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg ahead of potentially offering a route into the Premier League.

The Red Devils are facing competition from Newcastle United for the talented central midfielder's signature.

Manchester United will not have to pay over the odds if they want to secure Rigg's services despite having a bright future ahead of him.

Manchester United have 'concrete interest' in Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg and he could be lured to Old Trafford for a reasonable fee despite having similar traits to a Premier League and Champions League winner, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Red Devils spent in the region of £180million on fresh talent during the summer transfer window, it appears that boss Erik ten Hag has already set his sights on further reinforcements in January.

Man United transfer news - Chris Rigg

According to i News, Manchester United have been alerted to Rigg's progress into Sunderland's first-team after working his way through the Black Cats' youth system, which has led to scouts being sent to watch him in action.

But the report suggests the Red Devils are not the only side mulling over whether to hand the 16-year-old a route into the Premier League as Newcastle United - the club his family support despite his ties to their arch-rivals - are also admirers.

Respected reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United and the Magpies are keeping tabs on Rigg, with the latter showing over the course of head coach Eddie Howe's stewardship that they are willing to invest in up-and-coming talent.

The central midfielder has shattered a number of records during the early stages of the new campaign, including becoming the youngest goalscorer in Sunderland's history and the Carabao Cup when he netted during a second round defeat to Crewe Alexandra last month.

Rigg followed that up by reaching another milestone thanks to being on target during his current employers' 5-0 thumping of Southampton, allowing him to become the Black Cats' most youthful league goalscorer.

The England under-17 international has got his name on the scoresheet twice in just 122 minutes of senior action, highlighting that he is capable of being a threat in the final third of the pitch.

Manchester United may have a serious fight on their hands as they look to win the race for Rigg as Newcastle also explored the possibility of raiding Championship outfit Sunderland in a £2.5million deal 12 months ago, only for him to remain at the Stadium of Light.

League Cup's youngest goalscorers of all-time Chris Rigg (Sunderland v Crewe Alexandra) 16 years 1 month 21 days Connor Wickham (Shrewsbury Town v Ipswich Town) 16 years 4 months 11 days Cesc Fabregas (Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers) 16 years 6 months 28 days Jack Wilshere (Arsenal v Sheffield United) 16 years 8 months 22 days Wayne Rooney (Wrexham v Everton) 16 years 11 months 7 days All statistics according to Transfermarkt

What has Ben Jacobs said about Rigg?

Jacobs understands that Manchester Untied have been monitoring Rigg's situation and, as a result, have developed a serious interest in acquiring his services.

The reputable journalist believes the teenager has similar traits to Jordan Henderson, who has won the likes of the Premier League and Champions League since progressing through Sunderland's ranks, while the Red Devils would not have to break the bank in order to reach an agreement when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think that, with Rigg at Sunderland, there is concrete interest, for sure. I know that Manchester United have also scouted and tracked the player as well. He's a very similar kind of profile, in many ways, to Jordan Henderson. He has a lot of energy and stamina. He has a very high ceiling and would, of course, be available because of Sunderland's situation and his potential at relative value. It wouldn't necessarily be a cut-price or bargain fee in any way, but we're in a market where virtually every talent is between £20million and £30million or significantly more in the case of players like Moises Caicedo. I don't think that Rigg would be anywhere near that."

Has buying a teenager paid off in the past for Man United?

Wayne Rooney joining from Everton in a deal worth close to £30million, according to Sky Sports, certainly proved to be a masterstroke during Sir Alex Ferguson's reign.

Having linked up with the Red Devils at the age of 18 in 2004, the striker went on to find the back of the net 253 times and provided a further 145 assists for his teammates in 559 appearances.

Rooney's prolific form in a Manchester United shirt means he was able to walk away from Old Trafford as the club's leading goalscorer of all-time, overtaking the legendary Sir Bobby Charlton.

Having hung up his boots, the now-37-year-old is currently in charge of Major League Soccer franchise DC United, where he has sealed 13 wins from his first 47 matches at the helm.

But a move back to his homeland could be on the cards in the not-too-distant future as Championship side Birmingham City have been linked with attempting to lure him into the St Andrew's dugout, which has led to Rooney conceding his future will not be resolved before the end of the MLS season.