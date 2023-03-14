Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will have to decide whether to lure a new leader to Old Trafford as captain Harry Maguire's 'future is in doubt', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having already got their hands on the Carabao Cup this season, the Red Devils have set their sights on Europa League glory and maintaining their position in the Premier League's top three, but the central defender has not been a regular member of the starting XI.

Man United transfer news - Harry Maguire

According to Football Insider, ten Hag has told the Manchester United hierarchy that he is keen to offload Maguire when the summer transfer window opens for business.

The report suggests the Red Devils are looking to welcome a more mobile replacement to the club, but there are fears that it will be difficult to sell the England international due to his huge wages.

Maguire currently rakes in £200,000-per-week at Old Trafford and his contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2025.

It is understood that former Manchester United boss David Moyes is an admirer of the 30-year-old, leading to West Ham United keeping tabs on his situation, but the Hammers would find it difficult to meet his salary expectations.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle United, along with Serie A clubs including Inter Milan, could be an alternative destination after showing interest in Maguire.

What has Dean Jones said about Maguire?

Jones believes ten Hag will have a big decision to make over the captaincy if he manages to find a buyer for Maguire in the coming months.

The journalist feels the Manchester United chief may have to dip into the transfer market and find a new skipper after selling the centre-half, who has been on the Red Devils' books since completing a £80million switch from Leicester City in 2019.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "He has got to look at the situation because Harry Maguire's future is in doubt and he's got to decide who he wants as the long-term leader of Manchester United.

"Does he need to go and buy a new captain or has he already got the captain within his team?"

Who has been captaining Man United in Maguire's absence?

According to Transfermarkt, Bruno Fernandes has worn the captain's armband 32 times since the campaign got underway.

But the Portugal international was heavily criticised after the 7-0 thumping at the hands of arch-rivals Liverpool earlier this month, where he was handed a 5.8 match rating by WhoScored.

Red Devils legend Paul Scholes, speaking as a BT Sport pundit via MailOnline, has claimed a less emotional captain than Fernandes needs to be found if they are to battle for major silverware in the future.

Premier League title winner Chris Sutton was even more scathing and insisted the creative midfielder should not wear the armband again after the horror show at Anfield.

Although ten Hag has decided to back Fernandes, there is still a possibility that he will opt to look elsewhere for a skipper in the summer.