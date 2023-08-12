Manchester United star Donny van de Beek is involved in ongoing talks over a move from Old Trafford to Real Sociedad, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT how a deal could be structured.

With the Red Devils' season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers just a matter of days away, boss Erik ten Hag is still looking to reshape his squad.

Man United transfer news - Donny van de Beek

According to Spanish sources, Sociedad have publicly confirmed that they are eager to acquire van de Beek's services before the summer window slams shut.

The report suggests the 19-cap Netherlands international has already given the green light to enter negotiations with Manchester United, having only racked up four goal contributions in 60 appearances since heading to Old Trafford, but reaching an agreement with the Red Devils could prove to be a stumbling block.

It is understood that Sociedad held initial discussions with van de Beek and his representatives last month as they looked to discover whether the switch would be of interest.

The creative midfielder has been deemed surplus to requirements by ten Hag, which has led to Manchester United being willing to cash in for £25million.

With Eredivisie giants Ajax also being keen to seal van de Beek's return to the Johan Cruyff Arena, respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that a move away from the Premier League appears to be a certainty if he leaves the Red Devils.

Van de Beek has been on Manchester United's books since sealing a move worth up to £40million from Ajax in September 2020.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about van de Beek?

Sheth understands that Manchester United are locked in discussions with Sociedad as the La Liga side look to lure van de Beek away from Old Trafford.

The Sky Sports reporter believes loan and permanent deals are being explored after the 26-year-old has failed to produce his best form in a Red Devils shirt.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "It just hasn't worked out for him at United. I think United fans were really, really excited when he signed, but he just didn't get the opportunities that he wanted. He has had a couple of really bad injuries as well, while a loan spell to Everton didn't work.

"But there are talks now ongoing with Real Socieded. I think every kind of deal is being mooted - a loan with an option that turns into an obligation potentially, and an outright permanent deal as well.

"I think United signed him for around £40million from Ajax. I don't think they're going to get that much money back for him, but they'll try and recoup as much as they can of that."

What's next for Man United?

According to French newspaper L'Equipe, Manchester United have identified Benjamin Pavard as a priority target ahead of the September 1 deadline.

The report suggests the Red Devils are facing competition from Juventus for the Bayern Munich defender, who made 43 appearances last season, but a £25.8million bid is being put on the table.

Although he has remained at the Allianz Arena, Manchester City also earmarked Pavard as a potential target earlier in the summer.

There is growing uncertainty over where the 2018 World Cup winner's long-term future lies as he has entered the final 12 months of his £116,000-per-week contract at Bayern.