Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has identified Sofyan Amrabat as his 'key midfield target' and the Old Trafford giants will be 'ready to make a move' for the Fiorentina star after a key development, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have already bolstered their central options thanks to the £55million acquisition of Mason Mount earlier in the window, but further reinforcements could be drafted in ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Man United transfer news - Sofyan Amrabat

According to Italian media outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Manchester United are expected to head to Fiorentina with a fresh Amrabat proposal in the coming days.

The report suggests the Morocco international, who made 49 appearances last season, is still being courted by the Red Devils as the closure of the transfer window edges closer.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Amrabat's head has been turned by Manchester United's interest, while his preference is not to cash in on the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia despite having admirers.

Although that will come as a boost for ten Hag, Juventus have also joined the race for the defensive midfielder's signature, with domestic rivals Fiorentina holding out for £26million.

But it is understood that Manchester United are still in pole position to land Amrabat if he moves onto pastures new.

The Red Devils rekindled their interest in the 26-year-old having initially looked to sign him during the winter window.

Manchester United are aiming to pounce amid uncertainty over where Amrabat's long-term future lies as he has entered the final 12 months of his £30,000-per-week contract at Fiorentina.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Amrabat?

Sheth understands that Amrabat, who has been described as an 'icon' by talent scout Jacek Kulig, features high on ten Hag's list of targets and Fiorentina are aware of Manchester United wanting to reach an agreement.

The Sky Sports reporter believes the Premier League giants will head to the negotiating table after recouping cash thanks to a departure.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "It looks like Amrabat is ten Hag's key midfield target. United are really interested in him. They like him a lot. Erik ten Hag really likes him, more importantly.

"He has played under Erik ten Hag before, when ten Hag was the manager at Utrecht and Amrabat was a player there.

"Everyone knows his qualities because he showed them on the world stage for Morocco in that fantastic run at the World Cup at the back end of last year.

"There's definitely interest there and Fiorentina are aware of the interest. I think United are in that position where they are ready to make a move for Amrabat, but they just want to streamline their squad and maybe recoup some money first of all."

What's next for Man United?

According to MailOnline, Manchester United will look to recruit Everton midfielder Amadou Onana if they are unable to secure Amrabat's services.

The report suggests the Red Devils are assessing a move for the Belgium international, who made his first appearance of the season when the Toffees lost to Fulham on Saturday.

Everton only wrapped up a £33million deal for Onana 12 months ago, when he made the switch from Ligue 1 side Lille.

The 21-year-old went on to be handed 35 outings last term, playing a key role in the Merseyside outfit staving off relegation to the Championship.

Manchester United may find it difficult to reach an agreement with Everton as they are in a strong negotiating position thanks to Onana's £100,000-per-week contract still having four years to run.