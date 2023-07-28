Manchester United have added Sofyan Amrabat to a 'list' of Old Trafford targets, but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that a move for the Fiorentina star will only be made on one condition.

Having already raided Serie A for Andre Onana, who sealed a £47.2million switch from Inter Milan earlier this month, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is continuing to scour the market for potential reinforcements.

Man United transfer news - Sofyan Amrabat

According to Italian media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United are edging towards reaching an agreement which would see Amrabat leave Fiorentina for the Premier League.

The report suggests the Red Devils are willing to pay close to £22million, plus bonuses, in order to lure the Morocco international away from La Viola.

It is understood that Manchester United rekindled their interest in Amrabat earlier this month, having initially looked to sign him during the winter window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag is an admirer of the defensive midfielder and is keen to strike a deal if Fiorentina can be persuaded to lower their demands.

But Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via TEAMtalk, have revealed Manchester United failed to tempt the Serie A outfit into sanctioning Amrabat's departure when they lodged an opening bid worth close to £18million.

There is uncertainty over where the 26-year-old's long-term future lies as he has entered the final 12 months of his £30,000-per-week contract at Fiorentina.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Amrabat?

Sheth understands that Manchester United's priority remains to acquire a new first-choice frontman ahead of the Premier League campaign getting underway.

But the Sky Sports reporter is aware there is a possibility of the Red Devils upping the ante in their pursuit of Amrabat if a central midfielder heads through the exit door.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "The information I have is that they want to bring a striker in regardless. Of course, they've already brought in a midfielder in Mason Mount, who was their number one target for the summer.

"For them to bring in another midfielder like Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina - who we know is on a list, they've done due diligence on and who they've been looking at - it looks like there has to be a departure in that position because of the finances."

What's next for Man United?

A central midfielder who could move onto pastures new is Scott McTominay as, according to Sky Sports, West Ham United have held discussions with Manchester United over the possibility of striking a deal.

The report suggests last season's Europa Conference League winners are not close to meeting the Red Devils' valuation of the Scotland international, who has made 209 appearances for his current employers, while it is a similar story when it comes to Harry Maguire.

It is understood that Manchester United are not desperate to find a buyer for McTominay and, as a result, they have slapped a £45million price tag on him.

The 26-year-old's £60,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2025, leaving the Red Devils in a strong negotiating position.

McTominay was handed 39 outings by ten Hag last season, chalking up four goal contributions along the way as Manchester United qualified for the Champions League.