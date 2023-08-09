Manchester United could move for Fenerbahce star Altay Bayindir as boss Erik ten Hag is expected to make a key recruitment decision at Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Red Devils have already recruited a new goalkeeper in the form of Andre Onana, for £47.2million, there is still time to add further reinforcements between the sticks.

Man United transfer news - Altay Bayindir

According to MailOnline, Manchester United are considering a move for Bayindir after fellow shot-stoppers Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton have been linked with an Old Trafford exit.

The report suggests the Turkey international, who has made 143 appearances for Fenerbahce, would cost £5million and is also coveted by Eredivisie giants Ajax.

It is understood that Manchester United have upped the ante in their pursuit of Bayindir by opening discussions with his representatives, while a £5.2million release clause is written into his contract.

The 25-year-old has established himself as Fenerbahce's first-choice goalkeeper, having kept 14 clean sheets in 40 outings last season.

Ten Hag has been forced to move onto alternative targets after Urawa Red Diamonds custodian Zion Suzuki snubbed a move to Manchester United in favour of joining Belgian outfit Sint-Truidense.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Bayindir?

Sheth has refused to rule out the possibility of the 6 ft 6 Bayindir heading to Manchester United as ten Hag is likely to seek another goalkeeping option ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

The Sky Sports reporter understands that Suzuki has opted against heading to Old Trafford due to fearing a lack of game-time would result in missing out on a place in Japan's Olympic Games squad.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "If they were to lose Henderson, they've got Onana as their No.1 of course. Tom Heaton signed a new contract at the club and there is Matej Kovar as well, so they would form the top three, but I think Erik ten Hag would probably want to bring in another goalkeeper to challenge the number two and number three positions.

"Zion Suzuki was one that they looked at and there was a deal to be done there. I think it's a little bit unfair to say that Suzuki turned United down. I just think, at this stage of his career, he probably thinks the move came too soon for him because he's got to think about next year.

"Japan will be in the Olympic Games and he wants to be part of their squad. He probably thinks going to United is not going to result in regular first-team football. Because of that, at this moment in time, he's staying at Urawa Red Diamonds. But a loan deal to a Belgium club called Sint-Truidense is almost done, from some of the information we've got. I think he'll get regular first-team football with them, so that's the situation there.

"With regards to United, they still would want to recruit another goalkeeper. One of the names that they're looking at is the Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. He is maybe one to keep an eye on, but he'll be one of a number that they're looking at."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Man United?

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest are set to hold further talks with Manchester United in the coming days as they look to get a deal for Henderson over the line.

The Italian journalist suggests the two clubs have not reached an agreement at this stage, but the Midlands side are still keen on acquiring the 26-year-old despite agreeing a £10million deal for Arsenal shot-stopper Matt Turner.

Sky Sports reporter Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that a loan move to Nottingham Forest has been discussed.

Henderson spent last season at the City Ground, making 20 appearances as Steve Cooper's side retained their Premier League status.

The England international, who came through the Manchester United ranks, still has two years to run on his £120,000-per-week contract.