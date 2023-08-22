Manchester United could still be favourites to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat despite interest from Liverpool, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides an update from the “player side” of the deal at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag hopes to boost his Red Devils options in the middle of the park before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

Man Utd transfer news – Sofyan Amrabat

According to 90min, Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Amrabat ahead of a move from Fiorentina this summer.

The Red Devils have a provisional £29m transfer fee in waiting to sign the 26-year-old, as the Serie A outfit’s chief executive, Joe Barone, states that “unhappy” players can leave Florence.

Man Utd were rumoured to have missed out on signing Amrabat, dubbed a “monster” by journalist Carlo Garganese, after sources in the Netherlands claimed that Liverpool would move for the Morocco star.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are also monitoring the situation of Amrabat, who played a major role in the Atlas Lions becoming the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Amrabat would like to join the Manchester giants this summer, despite reported interest from Merseyside and Madrid.

And Jones claims that he has had “really positive updates” from Amrabat’s side throughout the summer and that he wants a move to Manchester United to happen.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Amrabat?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The interest from Atletico Madrid has been so serious for so long that I am slightly surprised he’s still available and waiting, but maybe that shows just how keen he is on Man Utd.

“We’re getting to crunch time now when he wants to know if this will be feasible. In the past, there have been plenty of times when a player has prioritised a move to a certain club, but when it comes to it, they turn to another option late on.

“This fear that Liverpool would join the race has been slightly eased, but the thought of this happening was a bit of a wake-up call. United’s struggle to get players out the door could cost them here, but because of this indication that Amrabat will give them every chance to sort the deal out in the next week, there is still hope.

“I have had really positive updates from the player's side throughout this summer that he wants it to happen.

“It’s pretty crazy to think that a club the size of Man Utd have struggled so badly to complete a deal that doesn’t involve excessive amounts of money compared to the sorts of figures we have seen other midfielders going for.”

What next for Man Utd this summer?

It’s going to be an important few weeks for Manchester United, who have been given a wake-up call after two uninspiring performances to open their Premier League campaign, including last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that summer signing Mason Mount looks a “terrible fit” in ten Hag’s midfield, having been hooked in clashes against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Spurs this season.

Taylor has also told GMS that backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson will push to leave Old Trafford in search of regular first-team football elsewhere.

And Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Man Utd scouts have cast their eye over Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, should the Red Devils further bolster their midfield.