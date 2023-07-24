Manchester United have hit a major stumbling block in their pursuit of Leon Goretzka despite there being 'some hope' of the Old Trafford giants being able to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having sealed the £47.2million arrival of Andre Onana last week, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is seeking further reinforcements ahead of the summer window slamming shut.

Man United transfer news - Leon Goretzka

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are monitoring Goretzka's situation ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table.

But the respected journalist suggests the 28-year-old is not ten Hag's first-choice midfield target as Sofyan Amrabat, who has been linked with a move from Fiorentina, is being prioritised.

That could open the door for West Ham United as they are interested in Goretzka, who is valued by Bayern at up to £43million, but he is keen to remain at the Allianz Arena.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Germany international could be on the move during the latter stages of the summer window, although there is a strong possibility of him remaining in Bavaria.

But Goretzka's stance has not stopped Premier League clubs adding him to their shortlist of potential acquisitions as Liverpool have entered the race for his signature.

Bayern are in a strong negotiating position as the former Schalke man has three years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket £231,000-per-week.

Goretzka has racked up 69 goal contributions in 179 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, lifting silverware on 12 occasions along the way.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Goretzka?

Jacobs understands that Goretzka is on the radar of numerous clubs as doubts persist over whether he is at the forefront of Bayern chief Thomas Tuchel's plans.

But the journalist has warned that it will be difficult for Manchester United to get a deal over the line as the central midfielder is eager to remain with his current employers.

When asked whether Manchester United could come out on top in the hunt for Goretzka's services, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Goretzka has been looked at by several clubs.

"But when those clubs have explored the possibility of a deal, they get some hope on the Bayern side that a negotiation or conversation could happen, but they get less hope on the player's side because he is still intimating that he wants to stay."

What's next for Man United?

According to The Guardian, Manchester United could revive their interest in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The report suggests the Red Devils may pounce after Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been told by the club’s majority owner, Joe Lewis, the talisman cannot be allowed to run down his contract and leave as a free agent next year.

Kane has entered the final 12 months of his £200,000-per-week agreement in north London, leading to uncertainty over where his long-term future lies.

Although Tottenham have put fresh terms on the table, the England captain has been in no rush to sign on the dotted line.

While Manchester United are mulling over whether to test Spurs' resolve, Bayern are preparing a third offer as they look to lure Kane to Germany.