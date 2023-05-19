Manchester United have held 'conversations' with Kim Min-jae over a move to Old Trafford, but the release clause written into his Napoli contract is only valid during the early stages of July, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils chief Erik ten Hag will be handed an opportunity to bolster his squad when the summer window opens for business.

Man United transfer news - Kim Min-jae

According to the Mirror, Kim has decided to join Manchester United after he was identified as a top target by ten Hag.

The report suggests the South Korea international has a £43million release clause written into his Napoli contract and he has been convinced to head to Old Trafford after holding extensive talks with the club.

It is understood that Manchester United have offered Kim a deal worth £7.8million-per-year and they have already informed his current employers of their intention to activate his release clause during the early stages of July.

But the Red Devils are facing competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United, who also hold an interest after sending scouts to watch the defender in action, while Napoli could attempt to force a rethink by putting a new contract on the table.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kim?

Romano understands that Manchester United are unable to rubber-stamp their move for Kim until early July as that is the only time when his release clause can be activated.

However, the respected journalist is aware that the Red Devils have been making inroads when it comes to holding discussions with the Serie A title winner.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "The release clause of Kim Min-jae is only valid in the first few days of July. It's not valid now and it is not valid in June, so Manchester United can't proceed with that now.

"They can speak to the player side and they had conversations with the player because they have an interest."

Would Kim be a good signing for Man United?

Kim has played a key role in Napoli being crowned the Serie A champions, with Sofascore data showing he has been averaging 3.6 clearances, 1.6 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per 90 minutes.

The 26-year-old has made 43 appearances in all competitions and also contributed in the attacking third of the pitch by chipping in with two goals and as many assists.

FBref statistics highlight that he would make Manchester United even more difficult for opponents to break down as he has averaged more tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes than Raphael Varane.

With that being the case, the Red Devils should not hesitate in meeting Kim's release clause when the opportunity arises.