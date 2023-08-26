Manchester United have been boosted in their pursuit of Altay Bayindir as the Fenerbahce goalkeeper is 'very keen on the move' and progress has been made, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils chief Erik ten Hag has set his sights on bolstering his squad ahead of the summer window slamming shut on September 1.

Man United transfer news - Altay Bayindir

According to MailOnline, Manchester United have stepped up their interest in Bayindir and discussed the possibility of activating the £4.25million release clause written into his Fenerbahce contract.

The report suggests the Turkey international, who has already made four appearances during the early stages of the new campaign, has undergone medical checks after travelling to the Greek capital of Athens for assessments over a back injury he is nursing.

Ten Hag has already made alterations in the goalkeeping department since the summer window opened for business, with Andre Onana joining in a £47.2million move from Inter Milan, and Bayindir would be installed as the Cameroonian's understudy if the switch is rubber-stamped.

It is understood that the 25-year-old is expected to seal a transfer to Manchester United in the coming days after no issues emerged during his medical checks.

Although Bayindir has kept 54 clean sheets over the course of a senior club career which has included 176 outings, he has never played outside his homeland.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Bayindir?

Romano understands that Bayindir is eager to link up with Manchester United ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

The Italian journalist is aware that the Red Devils are locked in discussions with Fenerbahce after the shot-stopper underwent medical checks ahead of the potential switch.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "The player is very keen on the move to Manchester United. At the moment, he is the big favourite to become a new Manchester United player.

"He had some medical checks in Athens, with Manchester United staff, to make sure these physical conditions are good. Now is going to be the time to complete the deal with Fenerbahce."

What's next for Man United?

Bayindir's arrival could allow Dean Henderson to head through the Manchester United exit door as, according to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace are attempting to negotiate a fee for his services.

The report suggests the south Londoners are looking to pounce for the £120,000-per-week shot-stopper after Nottingham Forest have been unable to reach an agreement over a loan deal which would have included an obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Palace have moved into pole position in the race to land Henderson, having held talks with Manchester United and his representatives.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 26-year-old will push to leave Old Trafford as he does not want to spend extensive periods on the bench thanks to playing second fiddle to Onana.

Henderson has worked his way onto Palace's radar as Vicente Guaita has refused to feature after losing his No.1 spot to Sam Johnstone at Selhurst Park.