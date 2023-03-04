Manchester United would show they mean business by bolstering their attacking options this summer, it has been claimed.

Man Utd 'would be team to beat' if they signed one of £142m duo at Old Trafford

Manchester United would show a 'real statement of intent' and become 'the team to beat' by luring Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane or Napoli star Victor Osimhen to Old Trafford, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having completed the loan acquisition of Wout Weghorst in January, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will be handed an opportunity to dip back into the transfer market in the summer.

Man United transfer news - Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United have identified Kane as one of their top striker targets ahead of next season.

The report suggests the 29-year-old, who earns £200,000-per-week at Tottenham and is valued at close to £80million by Transfermarkt, is open to making the move to Old Trafford and exploratory talks have already been held.

But Spurs will not sanction Kane's departure without a fight and, in a bid to strengthen their negotiating position, they have opened discussions over a new contract.

It has emerged that Osimhen is at the top of ten Hag's transfer shortlist, although Napoli value him at up to £115million.

Manchester United are facing competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea as respected journalist Simon Phillips recently told GiveMeSport the Nigeria international is on the west Londoners' radar after scouts have watched him in action.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Kane and Osimhen?

Taylor believes Manchester United will show they mean business by tempting one of Kane or Osimhen to Old Trafford in the summer.

The journalist feels acquiring either of the frontmen would result in the Red Devils becoming serious Premier League title contenders next season.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I feel like United do have to prioritise one or the other there because they are quite contrasting forwards.

"But United are a different animal with either of those players. I feel like, if they were to sign either player, it would be a real statement of intent and United would be the team to beat next season."

How do Kane and Osimhen compare?

According to FBref, Osimhen has averaged more goals and assists per 90 minutes than Kane since the campaign got underway.

The 24-year-old, who is on a contract worth £93,000-per-week and valued at close to £62million by Transfermarkt, has played a key role in Napoli closing in on the Serie A title.

Osimhen has already scored more than 20 goals in all competitions this season and there is no doubt that he would be a coup signing.

But, unlike the former Lille man, Kane has plenty of Premier League experience and he has set his sights on breaking Alan Shearer's record of 260 strikes in the competition.

The England captain moved beyond Jimmy Greaves and became the top goalscorer in Tottenham's entire history when he found the winner against Manchester City last month, emphasising that he would also be an exciting addition to Manchester United's squad.

