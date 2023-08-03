Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is unwilling to offload Tom Heaton despite a Premier League rival being desperate to lure him away from Old Trafford, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have already strengthened their goalkeeping department with the £47.2million acquisition of Andre Onana ahead of the new season getting underway.

Man United transfer news - Tom Heaton

According to The Sun, newly-promoted Luton Town are waiting to be given the all-clear to sign Heaton from Manchester United as boss Rob Edwards looks to add an experienced option between the sticks.

The report suggests the Red Devils are unwilling to sell the 37-year-old, who was restricted to just 180 minutes of action last season, until a replacement is drafted in by ten Hag.

It is understood that the Manchester United chief has already blocked a move to Kenilworth Road despite Heaton's desire to join Luton due to regular Premier League minutes being on offer.

But the Hatters are not the shot-stopper's only suitors as Everton, fresh from narrowly avoiding relegation to the Championship, have also enquired about his availability.

Heading to Goodison Park would allow Heaton to seal a reunion with Sean Dyche, who he made 200 appearances under during their time together at Burnley.

Having not been afforded any game-time during his initial spell on Manchester United's books, the former England international has been limited to three outings since his return.

What has Alex Crook said about Heaton?

Crook understands that Heaton, whose £45,000-per-week contract is due to expire in less than 12 months' time, will not be heading through the Old Trafford exit door ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline despite being down the pecking order at Manchester United.

The talkSPORT reporter is aware that Luton have been eager to reach an agreement with the Red Devils as they prepare for their first-ever season of Premier League action.

But, having spoken to sources, Crook knows that ten Hag is not entertaining the possibility of parting ways with the former Aston Villa man.

When asked for an update on whether Heaton could be offloaded, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "I've been told that he is staying.

"Obviously, Luton were trying to sign him because they're desperate for a goalkeeper. But, at the moment, ten Hag doesn't want to let him out."

What's next for Man United?

According to Football Insider, Dean Henderson's Manchester United departure is in jeopardy after struggling to overcome an injury.

The report suggests Nottingham Forest have held discussions over a deal worth up to £20million after the goalkeeper was identified as boss Steve Cooper's primary target, but the move has been put on hold.

The Tricky Trees have been keen to sign Henderson on a permanent basis since he returned to Manchester United from the City Ground at the end of last season.

During his time on loan with Nottingham Forest, the 26-year-old made 20 appearances before a long-term injury curtailed his campaign.

Henderson has entered the final two years of his £120,000-per-week contract at Manchester United, meaning it is an ideal time to cash in.