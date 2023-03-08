Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is 'in touch' with Frenkie de Jong's representatives and the Barcelona star is 'very well aware of the interest' coming from Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils completed three loan signings in January - in the form of Jack Butland, Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer - but there could be further incomings when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Man United transfer news - Frenkie de Jong

According to The Guardian, de Jong remains a Manchester United target despite their failed efforts to seal his arrival last year.

But the report suggests the Netherlands international is content at Barcelona and it will be difficult to get a deal over the line.

It is understood that ten Hag would love to seal a reunion with de Jong, having managed him at Ajax, but his fellow countryman will decide where his own future lies and has not been seeking a move away from the Nou Camp.

Manchester United thought they had got their man when they agreed a deal worth up to £72million with Barcelona last summer, but the central midfielder opted to remain with the La Liga giants instead of heading to the Premier League.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Red Devils supporters 'would be licking their lips' at the prospect of seeing de Jong partnering Casemiro in the middle of the park.

What has Dean Jones said about de Jong?

Jones understands that de Jong is conscious of the fact Manchester United are still on his trail and their interest is refusing to go away.

The respected journalist is aware that ten Hag has ensured contact has been kept open with the 25-year-old's representatives.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Whenever the time comes to actually think about this, he'll have a clear view now of the season United have had and the progress they've made under ten Hag.

"As I understand it, he's very well aware of the interest that's here and there are people from ten Hag's side keeping de Jong's people in touch with the fact that they are still interested."

Would de Jong be an exciting signing for Man United?

FBref statistics show that de Jong has a better pass completion rate than current Manchester United midfielders Fred and Scott McTominay this season, while he has also averaged more interceptions per 90 minutes.

With that being the case, it is clear that the £232,000-per-week man would make the Red Devils more comfortable in possession and could start counter-attacks by pouncing on any loose balls.

De Jong also shone despite his side being knocked out of the Europa League by Manchester United last month, with Sofascore data highlighting that he won 11 ground duels, successfully completed five dribbles, made two clearances and as many tackles at Old Trafford.

That performance would not have gone unnoticed by the Red Devils' fanbase, while the Dutchman is capable of contributing in the final third of the pitch as he has racked up 52 goal contributions over the course of his senior club career.

Having been handed an average match rating of 7.1, by WhoScored, for his La Liga performances this term, there is no doubt that de Jong would be a coup signing for Manchester United.