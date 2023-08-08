Manchester United have a 'preference' to sell Leeds United target Brandon Williams for a key reason which has emerged at Old Trafford, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are gearing up for the new campaign, which will begin by hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers, but boss Erik ten Hag could still sanction incomings and outgoings ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on September 1.

Man United transfer news - Brandon Williams

According to The Independent, Leeds are considering a move for Williams as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League following last season's relegation to the Championship.

The report suggests Manchester United are eager to offload outcasts deemed surplus to requirements as they look to fund further acquisitions ahead of the fast-approaching deadline and, having been restricted to just five minutes of senior action last season, the left-back fits into that category.

Reputable reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds' interest in Williams is genuine and a move could be on the cards after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his £65,000-per-week contract at Manchester United, meaning his boyhood club are running out of time to cash in.

Williams previously enjoyed a stint under the tutelage of Leeds boss Daniel Farke as the German tactician handed him seven outings during their time together at Norwich City.

Since coming through Manchester United's ranks, the former England under-21 international has gone on to make 51 appearances for his current employers.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Williams?

Jacobs believes Manchester United boss ten Hag is eager to sell Williams - instead of sanctioning a loan - due to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia being further up the pecking order.

The respected journalist feels the up-and-coming Alvaro Fernandez also stands a chance of being selected by the Red Devils chief ahead of the Leeds target.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "You've got Luke Shaw, with Tyrell Malacia as the sort of back-up left-back.

"I would probably say that Alvaro Fernandez, the very highly-rated Spaniard, is even ahead of Williams in the pecking order. This is why Manchester United's preference is to sell."

What's next for Man United?

Fernandez could be handed an opportunity to make an impact away from Manchester United as, according to MailOnline, Burnley are looking to reach an agreement which would see him head to Turf Moor on loan.

The report suggests the Clarets, fresh from winning the Championship title as they booked their return to the Premier League, have set their sights on landing the 20-year-old as they eye a replacement for Ian Maatsen following his return to Chelsea.

Fernandez is still waiting to make his Manchester United debut after being an unused substitute on four occasions during the 2021/22 season.

But he enjoyed a fruitful spell with Preston North End last term, chalking up six goal contributions over the course of 42 appearances for the Deepdale-based outfit.

There is uncertainty over where Fernandez's long-term future lies as he has entered the final 12 months of his £4,000-per-week contract at Manchester United.